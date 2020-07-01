12:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol reported two pit bulls running loose on North Robinson, but they ran off when he tried to catch them. Information left for Animal Control.
12:35 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on North Willow. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said it had been verbal only.
1:29 a.m. – An officer on patrol issued two male juveniles warnings for violation of the curfew ordinance. They were later released to their parents.
6:33 a.m. – A female subject called via 911 to report a male subject passed out in a vehicle parked outside Cash Saver. An officer spoke to the subject, but he was just waiting for the store to open.
8:28 a.m. – A caller reported several tents set up along the walking trail out of Minnie Harris Park. An officer spoke to a male subject, who agreed to pack up and move along.
8:29 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control located the dog and returned it to the caller.
8:36 a.m. – A woman called to report she had pulled out in front of another vehicle when leaving Mudslingers and the other driver flipped her off. She said she noticed the other driver stopped at the Dollar Tree, so she decided to stop and invite her to church. But she said the other driver approached her, stating that if she had a gun she would blow her head off. The caller said the other woman then grabbed her by the arm and left puncture marks. She said she would go to the HPD later to file a formal complaint, but she didn’t show up.
9:22 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer check to see if a registered sex offender had set up an RV in the city limits. Assist completed.
9:40 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone had used his personal information to file for unemployment insurance benefits. A formal identity theft complaint was filed.
11:14 a.m. – A landlord called requesting a subject be removed from a rental property. She was advised of the proper eviction process.
12:29 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping in an empty unit at Ozark Storage. An officer transported the 53-year-old man to the House of Hope.
1:18 p.m. – A woman called to report a suspicious man wearing red shorts and no shoes went to her residence and knocked on the door. She declined a formal complaint, but asked that the information be noted for future reference.
1:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out in the area of First Christian Church with a man and woman involved in a disturbance. He said the parties agreed to separate and a neighbor gave the woman a ride to Sanctuary.
2:38 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been damaged while it was parked outside Walmart over the weekend. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:40 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported another employee had been caught shoplifting. An officer issued the 29-year-old woman a criminal trespass warning for the store.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported an unattended dog left in a vehicle outside JC Penney. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
4:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject stole the caller’s prescription medication. A formal theft complaint was filed.
6:55 p.m. – A caller reported finding possible drug paraphernalia near the low-water bridge on Old Stonewall Road. An officer took possession of the items and properly disposed of them.
7:17 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
8:02 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer responded, but no one would answer the door.
8:11 p.m. – An employee at Cottonwood Bowl reported illegal dumping at the business. No formal complaint was filed, but extra patrol was issued.
9:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a male subject sitting by the bathrooms at Minnie Harris Park. The officer advised the subject he couldn’t sleep at that location.
9:08 p.m. – A caller reported the drivers of two vehicles parked on West Bower got out of the vehicles and were fighting, then one sped away and the other asked the caller to notify police. An officer located that vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, then arrested a 23-year-old man for no driver’s license and DWI with bond set at $1,035. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:19 p.m. – A caller reported juveniles driving recklessly on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the juveniles left the area when he arrived.
10:21 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects throwing fireworks from the back of a pickup on Forward Drive. She said she followed the vehicle to Casey’s on Highway 65 North, but was unable to provide a license plate number. Officers were notified.
11:12 p.m. – A caller reported four possibly intoxicated subjects working on a vehicle parked along the Bypass. An officer said the subjects were able to get the vehicle running and the only one who wasn’t drinking was the driver.
11:59 p.m. – A man called to report his wife was texting her manager with suicidal comments. An officer said EMS examined and cleared the woman, who said she didn’t want to harm herself. She also said she would be staying with a friend for the night.
