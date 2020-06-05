12:11 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject was leaving an address on North Maple and had a firearm. An officer said the subject was no longer in the area, but she didn’t have a gun. Other local law enforcement agencies were asked to keep an eye out for her.
1:11 a.m. – A caller reported smoke in the area of Hobby Lobby, but couldn’t locate a source. An officer said there were fresh tire marks on the asphalt and the smoke could have come from drivers doing burnouts, but they were no longer in the area.
6:25 a.m. – A caller reported a transformer sparking on South Pine. Entergy was also notified.
6:45 p.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Mockingbird. On-call Street Department personnel were also notified.
6:48 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down on South Oak. The Street Department was notified.
7:07 a.m. – A male subject called to report someone cut wires in his pickup and took the ignition interlock device while it was parked on Ritz Road. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
7:24 a.m. – A woman called to report a tree had fallen on her vehicle while it was parked on East College. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:35 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
7:41 a.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend, who was bipolar, got angry at him and called her father to pick her up from their residence. He said he was at work, but asked that officers keep an eye out for his girlfriend in case she decided to leave on her own.
8:08 a.m. – A caller reported a tree down on Beverly Drive. The Street Department was notified.
8:11 a.m. – A woman called to report her husband lost his wallet in town the previous day. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:06 a.m. – A 38-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
9:08 a.m. – A woman called to report losing her wallet in town the previous Monday. Information noted in case it was turned in.
9:50 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported near Casey’s on Highway 65 North.
9:51 a.m. – A woman called to report her son was refusing to let her leave their residence on South Ash. An officer said there had been a verbal disturbance, but it had been resolved.
10:55 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help NARMC with a possibly combative patient at an address on South Cherry. Assist completed.
11:42 a.m. – A man called to report a dog running loose on West Rush. Animal Control was notified.
11:46 a.m. – A woman called to report she was backing out of a parking place on the square when a female subject walked behind her vehicle, then started yelling and cursing at her. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
11:59 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about planned protests and potential damage to her business. An officer explained her options.
1:13 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a hit-and-run wreck outside Sam Alexander. An officer spoke to the owner of the vehicle, but he wasn’t sure if the damage was new or old.
1:23 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on South Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
1:53 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject stating she needed an ambulance at an apartment on South Walnut. The caller didn’t give any information about the nature of the request other than it had something to do with a Ouija board. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anyone who called 911.
2:44 p.m. – A 54-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
3:19 p.m. – An officer outside the HPD was approached by a citizen who reported witnessing some subjects with cans of spray paint get in a vehicle and take off quickly. An officer located the vehicle described and initiated a traffic stop, but there were no spray paint cans in it.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at Mediquick. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:08 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 53-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid and the man agreed to go to the HPD later to take care of the warrant. He did go to the HPD about three hours later and was served with the warrant, then was later released on a signature bond.
5:43 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer after his 14-year-old son threatened to harm the caller and his wife in their sleep. He was advised to contact Juvenile Probation.
5:53 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Maplewood Road. Officers were notified and extra patrol was issued.
6:05 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose at the Sports Complex. Information was left for Animal Control.
8 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject carrying a bottle in a brown paper bag outside Wash World. An officer said the man was carrying a bottle, but it wasn’t alcohol and he wasn’t intoxicated.
9:45 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle at Wheeler Field. The 19-year-old male subject and 16-year-old female subject were advised the location was private property and they left the area.
10:05 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some juveniles on South Main who had drug paraphernalia and tried to run away from a state trooper. Their parents were notified and the trooper said he would stay with the juveniles until parents arrived.
10:10 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects under 21 were consuming alcohol on a parking lot off Highway 65 North. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
10:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he heard what sounded like gunshots in the area of the square. About 10 minutes later, another caller reported hearing rapid-fire gunshots in the area of Shamrock Drive. Officers checked both areas, but didn’t locate a source. About 11:30, another caller reported hearing gunshots in the area of Beverly Drive. Officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area. Just after midnight, a man called to report hearing possible gunshots around Oxford Lane. Again, officers didn’t find anything out of the ordinary.
