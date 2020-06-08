3:47 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Berryville. Officers were notified.
5:11 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking a vehicle with the rear hatchback open parked in front of a residence on West Court. He later said the key was in the ignition as well, but everything else appeared to be fine.
7:57 a.m. – An employee at Washington Regional Urgent Care reported an abandoned vehicle on the parking lot. An officer explained options for having it removed.
8:53 a.m. – A man called to request extra patrol on Old Bergman Road after he heard five gunshots the previous night. Officers were notified.
9:34 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his vehicle had been involved in a parking lot wreck at an unknown location. Information noted for insurance purposes.
9:36 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer due to a paramedic from another EMS service breaking things in an ambulance. An officer spoke to the parties, who agreed to separate and talk to their employers about who rides on which truck.
9:45 a.m. – A man called to request an officer check on an elderly man at an address on West Ridge due to him not answering the phone. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was fine and just didn’t want to talk on the phone.
11:46 a.m. – An anonymous male subject went to the HPD asking why officers weren’t enforcing laws regarding placement of license plates on vehicle. An officer explained that they are enforcing those laws, but sometimes other calls take priority.
1:01 p.m. – A female subject called to report a man in a pickup with a ladder in the back asked her and her boyfriend for drugs. They told him they didn’t do drugs, then he followed them until they parked on East South Avenue and then rammed the vehicle they were in and took off. Her father followed the driver until he parked at an address on North Willow. An officer detained the 41-year-old man and took him to the HPD, but he was then taken to NARMC after he said he was having trouble breathing.
1:10 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. He was advised to talk to an attorney. About an hour later, a woman with the same last name called to talk to an officer about child custody. The officer explained her options.
1:10 p.m. – Yell County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle occupied by a 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman who were wanted as suspects in a homicide investigation in that jurisdiction. They said the vehicle was also part of the offense and the subjects might be armed with a knife and a handgun. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled about an hour later.
1:26 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning southbound on Highway 65 from Airport Road. Officers were notified.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle parked at Willow and College. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
1:33 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Cottonwood Road. Officers were notified.
2:05 p.m. – Aurora, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD to report locating a juvenile reported as a runaway out of Harrison. An officer informed the foster mother that she would need to go pick up the juvenile because DHS couldn’t cross state lines.
2:48 p.m. – A caller reported a trailer parked in the turn lane in front of the White Oak Station on Highway 65 North with no tractor attached. An officer determined the driver had unhooked the trailer in order to refuel the tractor.
2:54 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
3 p.m. – A three-vehicle wreck was reported at Main and Ridge. An officer on scene arrested a 32-year-old man for following too close with accident, no insurance and disorderly conduct with bond set at $820. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:15 p.m. – A caller reported a mattress fell from a pickup turning onto Airport Road from Highway 65. Officers were notified.
3:20 p.m. – An employee at Super 8 Motel requested an officer remove an intoxicated female guest who was causing a disturbance. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation after making suicidal comments.
3:44 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Tobacco World on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
4:31 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported at Sonic on Highway 65 North. Information noted for insurance purposes.
6:50 p.m. – A parking lot, hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:44 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 25-year-old man for driving on a suspended license, possession of firearms by certain persons, no proof of insurance and obstructing governmental operation. He was later released after posting $5,000 bond.
8:20 p.m. – An employee at Baxter Regional Medical Center reported receiving a call from a female subject who stated her partner was being abusive at an address on West Rush. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation after possibly suffering a mental breakdown.
8:48 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of controlled substance with bond set at $2,990, as well as on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,932 cash only. She was later released on a signature bond.
8:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Russell Drive.
8:55 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was in pursuit of a motorcycle southbound on Highway 7. The 22-year-old male driver wiped out and was then arrested for no motorcycle license, reckless driving and fleeing. He was later released after posting $2,500 professional bond.
9:37 p.m. – A caller reported several vehicles entering Maplewood Cemetery, which she found odd at that time of night. An officer said family members of a man were visiting the gravesite on what would have been his birthday and some had only gotten to town.
9:44 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking back and forth on the Bypass near Miller Hardware. An officer spoke to the subject and said he was fine.
10:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a female subject requesting police at an address on North Willow. Officers responded and arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,730. He was later released on a signature bond.
11:04 p.m. – A caller reported someone in a vehicle without headlights driving in the alley behind Sam Alexander Pharmacy. An officer said it was a citizen watching businesses and had permission from owners to be in the area.
11:32 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 36-year-old man for DWI, driving on a suspended license, running a stop sign and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released after posting $1,650 professional bond.
11:56 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 22-year-old male subject on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $2,120 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
