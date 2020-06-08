12:50 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious occupied vehicle parked behind Walmart. When an employee asked the woman what she was doing, she just lit a cigarette and ignored him. An officer spoke to the 40-year-old woman and advised her of an arrest warrant out of Crawford County on which those authorities wouldn’t extradite.
1:52 a.m. – A caller reported one male subject lying on the ground in front of a mural on East Stephenson and three other subjects setting up a camera. An officer said they were gone when he arrived.
5:41 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a tree down on Industrial Park Road. On-call Street Department personnel were notified.
10:29 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about retrieving her personal property from her ex-boyfriend’s residence. The officer explained her options.
11:01 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been granted grandparents’ visitation of a child, but the parents refused to allow her to see the child. An officer explained her options.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject threatening her via Facebook. She was advised to block the other subject.
12:02 p.m. – A woman called to report losing her wallet in town, possibly in the area of Arvest Bank on Hester Drive. Information noted in case it was turned in.
12:34 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside The Home Depot. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:35 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report a 52-year-old man who was a registered sex offender not registering while in town. She was advised that he had a certain amount of time to be in town because he wasn’t actually living here. She was advised to contact the HPD again when that time limit was up.
12:42 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported a female subject refusing to leave the store when asked. An officer said there had been an argument between the caller and the 34-year-old woman regarding an unfounded allegation of shoplifting, but she was issued a criminal trespass warning and left the store.
2:27 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject who held a no-contact order against him was trying to contact him. He was advised that she wasn’t. breaking the law because she was the petitioner.
2:56 p.m. – A 31-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
2:58 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his ex-girlfriend was harassing him when he went to her residence to get his personal property. He was advised to contact the BCSO because she lived outside the city.
4:57 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about getting a restraining order against a male subject who threatened her father’s life. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
5 p.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend pepper sprayed her while they were in a vehicle on the Bypass. A Boone County deputy located the 29-year-old man and took him to the HPD, where he was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $910. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:39 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject yelled and cursed at her husband at Salsa’s before first leaving northbound in a vehicle on Highway 65, then turning around and continuing southbound. Officers were notified.
8:06 p.m. – A caller reported smoke coming from the Ranch House Restaurant. Firefighters were also notified.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling at himself while walking on North Chestnut. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
9:55 p.m. – A hit-and-run wreck involving a parked car was reported on North Lucille. A formal complaint was filed.
11:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with four subjects on the north side of the square. He later said they had a photograph of a marble and were out hunting for it.
