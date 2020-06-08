12:02 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject lying on the sidewalk on East Stephenson. The 35-year-old man was arrested on a Eureka Springs warrant for trespassing with bond set at $500, then taken to Alpena and released to an officer from Eureka.
12:10 a.m. – A woman called to report three juveniles as runaways. An officer went to the residence and filed a formal complaint, but she called back later and said the children contacted her as soon as the officer left the residence stating they had gotten lost and were at NARMC.
12:28 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone had broken into her home on South Spruce while she was gone. A formal complaint was filed.
1:01 a.m. – A man called to report he and his wife had been drinking that night and he hit her, giving her a black eye. He also said that he had called her nephew to tell him what happened and he was afraid of what the nephew might do. An officer arrested the 38-year-old caller for second-degree domestic battery with bond set at $10,000, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:18 a.m. – A man called to report his wife attacked him, then grabbed a knife and said she was going to kill herself. She then locked herself in the bathroom of the residence on East South Avenue. An officer arrested the 36-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but she was later released on a signature bond.
7:54 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at East Ridge and North 3rd Street. Assist completed.
10:28 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street near Hudson Tire and Battery. Officers were notified.
10:50 a.m. – A man called to report his 14-year-old foster daughter kneed his wife in the chest. An officer said the girl had fled the scene on foot, but she was located a few minutes later and cited into juvenile court for third-degree domestic battery. She was later released to juvenile services.
11:19 a.m. – A caller reported several dogs left unattended in a vehicle outside Walmart. An officer said the temperature at the time was 86 with a heat index of 92. One dog was taken to a veterinarian and the others to the city pound. The officer filed a formal reported for cruelty to animals as well.
12:17 p.m. – An anonymous male subject went to the HPD requesting an ambulance because he was faint and dizzy after walking from Carroll County. NARMC was notified.
1:30 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass near Wood Motor Company. Officers were notified.
2:39 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about arguments he had with two other male subjects. He was referred to the BCSO because the incidents happened outside the city.
3:15 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 32-year-old man who was last seen in Everton and was allegedly going to visit a friend in the Branson, Missouri, area, but hadn’t arrived. Officers were notified.
3:34 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject had been calling and harassing him. An officer tried to make contact with the female without success. The caller was advised of the steps to block her number.
4:38 p.m. – A man called requesting an ambulance at his residence on Cottonwood Road because he was having chest pains. NARMC was notified.
5:02 p.m. – A man called to report his wife had thrown his personal property out of their residence. He said he was afraid to collect the property because she had several guns in the residence. An officer said the caller was allowed to gather his property and leave the area.
6:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Main near Dairy Queen.
6:58 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on speeding and no proof of insurance. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $640 professional bond.
7:12 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD with an elderly woman who was disoriented and had been walking on Main Street near the hospital. An officer contacted the woman’s son, who went to the HPD to pick her up.
7:39 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman were in a disturbance inside a vehicle parked on South Ash and there was also a child crying in the car. An officer spoke to the subjects and told them to keep it down.
8:17 p.m. – A caller reported an aggressive pit bull running loose on North Lucille tried to bite him while he was riding a bicycle. An officer located a dog that matched the description given, but it was chained up at a residence on Smythe Avenue.
10:41 p.m. – A woman called to report she thought she heard someone on the back porch of her residence on Highway 7 North, but an officer didn’t locate anyone else in the area. She was told to call again if she needed.
11:04 p.m. – A caller reported an elderly woman wandered onto the porch of his residence on South Oak and she appeared to be lost. An officer contacted the woman’s son to pick her up.
