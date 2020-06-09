7:13 a.m. – A caller reported sewage backing up into a residence on West Rush. Sewer Department personnel were notified.
7:43 a.m. – A food purveyor requested traffic control while he backed a big truck into Sonic on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
7:52 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking southbound on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer gave the 52-year-old man a ride to Kum & Go, but also informed him of a warrant for his arrest out of Marion County.
8:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Sherman and Spruce. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
9:13 a.m. – A man called to report another man harassing him by phone. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for future reference.
9:20 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog had been missing from her residence for two days. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:34 a.m. – A caller reported a possible drug overdose at an address on West Prospect. An officer said the 26-year-old man was taken to NARMC for treatment.
9:55 a.m. – A caller reported several unsecured children in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65 from Walmart. Officers were notified.
9:59 a.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:07 a.m. – A caller reported a goat running loose on Watts Street. Animal Control was notified.
10:08 a.m. – A woman called to report she believed a man stole an Xbox from her residence. An officer advised her it was a civil matter.
10:52 a.m. – A caller reported several puppies running loose in the area of Oxford and Windsor and an elderly man tied them to a tree. Animal Control said the dogs were released to an animal rescue. About three hours later, a woman called to report four puppies missing from her residence. The animals were returned to her.
11:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol was approached by a subject stating a suspicious pickup with a camper trailer had been parked near the basketball courts for several days. The officer spoke to the owner, who said he was looking for a place to possibly relocate.
12:46 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a credit card he found on West Rush.
3:14 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of an elderly woman walking on Union Road. An officer said the woman was gone when he checked the area.
3:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked on East Rogers. A formal complaint was filed.
3:31 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
5:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
6:59 p.m. – A man called via 911 to report someone driving a pickup recklessly at the Fairgrounds. The vehicle was gone when an officer arrived, but the owner was located at an address on North Robinson and a formal complaint was filed for criminal mischief.
7:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Taco Bell. An officer tried to catch the animal, but it wouldn’t get in the car. The owner showed up on scene about an hour later.
7:46 p.m. – A woman called to report another driver rear-ended her vehicle at Stephenson and Main, but when they pulled over to exchange insurance information, the other driver sped away. A formal hit-and-run complaint was filed.
9:04 p.m. – Fort Worth, Texas, authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 36-year-old man for failure to appear in court on interference with emergency communications and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $2,650 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
10:33 p.m. – A woman called to report an unwanted male subject at her residence on East Milam. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
