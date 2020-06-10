8:40 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen from Yellville. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled about an hour later.
10:23 a.m. – An employee at T’s BBQ reported ducks causing issues on the porch of the business. Animal Control was notified and it was noted it was the second time the fowl had been removed from the property that day.
10:47 a.m. – A male subject called to report receiving a harassing voicemail message from another male subject. An officer said there were no threats made or laws broken, but the called was also notified that he had an arrest warrant out of Marion County.
11:23 a.m. – A caller reported some juveniles playing with a wheelbarrow full of tools at a construction site off Womack Avenue. An officer spoke to construction workers, who said the children were helping and not bothering anything.
11:43 a.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old male subject for probation violation with bond set at $695. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was initially released on a signature bond, but he went back to the HPD later to post the entire bond amount in cash.
1:55 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 43-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,801.46 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond per his probation officer.
2:21 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report another male subject tried to hit his vehicle on Central Avenue. A formal harassment complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued for the complainant’s residence as well.
2:57 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal male subject at an address on North Spruce because he wasn’t answering his phone. An officer said there was no vehicle on the driveway and it appeared no one was home.
3:10 p.m. – A woman reported a package had been delivered to her residence on North Pine and it was stolen before she got home. A formal theft complaint was filed.
3:22 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a man stating there was a group of masked men on motorcycles outside his residence on South Cherry. An officer said the caller was on medication from a recent procedure and the call was unfounded.
3:44 p.m. – A woman called to request extra patrol on South Maple due to neighbors harassing her. Officers were notified.
5:06 p.m. – An NARMC employee reported a 13-year-old girl being treated after she was bitten by her own dog. Officers were notified.
5:29 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at an address on Highway 65 North unlocking a citizen’s vehicle.
5:32 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject drinking beer in a vehicle parked in front of Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said there was an open container in the vehicle, but it was unoccupied at the time and no one in the store admitted ownership. Store management said they would allow the vehicle to stay on the parking lot for a while. About 15 minutes later, an officer on a traffic stop with the vehicle arrested a 30-year-old man on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $1,685 cash only. He was later released on a signature bond.
7:43 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for probation violation. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
8:40 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband and her 16-year-old son were in a physical disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street. Officers responded and arrested the 52-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $2,350. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:03 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject standing outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance. An officer arrested the 37-year-old man for public intoxication and obstructing governmental operations with bond set at $675, as well as a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:33 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking around outside Harrison Retirement Center. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle on Prestonwood. She said she was concerned because her daughter had been harassed on social media. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
