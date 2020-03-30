5:02 a.m. – An FAA representative in Memphis reported the pilot of a plane just east of the airport said someone was shining a blue laser light at the aircraft. Information noted for future reference.
7:08 a.m. – The unattended death of a 76-year-old woman was reported at an address on Highway 65 North. The coroner’s office was also notified.
9:07 a.m. – A caller reported a black calf running loose on Speer Drive north of Industrial Park Road. The owner was notified.
9:25 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:31 a.m. – Possible animal neglect was reported at an address on Highway 7 North. Information left for Animal Control.
9:40 a.m. – A man called to report a cell phone fell off the top of his wife’s car in the area of Harrison Hill. Information noted in case it was turned in.
10:35 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from an address on East Stephenson. Information noted for future reference.
10:51 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her husband hitting her in the stomach. An officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to separate until they calmed down.
12:31 p.m. – A man called to report his girlfriend’s aunt was refusing to leave their motel room when asked. An officer said the woman agreed to move along.
12:48 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 39-year-old man who was last seen the previous Monday. Officers were notified.
1:13 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at the First United Methodist Church due to suspicious vehicles in the area. Officers were notified.
1:44 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported a female subject having a manic episode at an address on North Main Street. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
1:47 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her adult son had become violent at her residence. An officer said the woman retrieved her personal property from the residence and left.
2:33 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a threatening letter she received. A formal complaint was filed for harassing communications.
2:37 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot outside Big Lots. An officer later followed the driver, but noted no violations.
2:43 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:14 p.m. – A caller reported a semi being towed had smoke coming from under it. An officer located the vehicles at Pine and Highway 43 South and everything appeared to be fine.
3:25 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General requested an officer issue a criminal trespass warning to a male subject suspected of shoplifting. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but the caller was advised to notify the HPD if the subject returned.
3:57 p.m. – A woman called to report her 15-year-old grandson as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed, but the woman called back about 10 that night to report he had been located at his brother’s house and had just been afraid to go home because he’d been out past his curfew. Information noted for future reference.
4:20 p.m. – A woman called to report someone had stolen her credit card information and used it. A formal complaint was filed for identity theft.
5:50 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about her neighbor possibly killing her cat. She said the neighbor had threatened to kill the cat with antifreeze in the past. She was advised there was nothing police could do without some kind of evidence.
6:59 p.m. – A woman called to report a lawn mower stolen from an address on West Rush Avenue. She said she would try to get the serial number from the dealer in order to file a formal complaint.
7:04 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about child custody issues. She was advised to contact a lawyer.
7:33 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile male subject riding a motorcycle on North 1st Street. An officer went to the residence and the boy’s father said he had been the one riding the motorcycle, not his son.
9:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject stole several items from the caller’s residence. The caller was advised that he wasn’t the owner of the items and couldn’t file a formal complaint.
10:59 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle with the passenger side door beaten in and a bullet hole in the bumper. Officers were notified.
