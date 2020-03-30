12:45 a.m. – A caller reported a man lunged at a woman at an address on Brewer Street. An officer spoke to all the parties involved and determined there had been no physical contact. The male subject was cleared by EMS and advised to seek help from a psychiatrist, but he said he really just wanted to be left alone.
2:03 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject with a flashlight walking around a residence on Old Farm Road. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but the caller was told to call again if he returned.
2:19 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out checking an occupied suspicious vehicle just north of Clay Maxey Ford. The 40-year-old man in the vehicle said he was homeless and had just gotten off work at Tyson. He was advised of options for finding a place to stay.
6:35 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a protection order. Information given.
8:20 a.m. – A woman called to report she and her boyfriend had been in an argument that got physical earlier in the day, but she couldn’t get to a phone to call police at the time. She said she wanted to press charges and obtain an order of protection against him. An officer spoke to both parties, advising the male subject of the potential consequences if any other problems were reported and giving the caller the information she requested. She called back later that day to report her boyfriend returned to the residence and they argued again, but he left the area. Information logged for future reference.
9:15 a.m. – A landlord called to report an incident that occurred at one of his rental units and was recorded on video. An officer spoke to the caller and a male subject was to be issued a criminal trespass warning for the address when located. Extra patrol was also issued.
11:29 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check the welfare of a child at an address on North Spring Street due to hearing noise from the residence. An officer said there were children playing, but they were fine at the time.
11:49 a.m. – A female subject called to report another female subject went to the caller’s residence creating a scene and refusing to leave. An officer spoke to all the parties involved and they agreed to separate.
12:47 p.m. – Newton County authorities requested officers watch for a 40-year-old man who paid for some merchandise with what was believed to be a hot check. Officers were notified.
2:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been in a parking lot wreck outside The Home Depot. The parties agreed to exchange insurance information. About an hour later, the caller’s boyfriend called to report she was still having trouble with the other party cooperating. An officer advised them of their options.
3:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject in his underwear possibly carrying a bow and arrow under the Bypass bridge over Crooked Creek. An officer spoke to the subject, who was also wearing a cape and was planning to practice with a sword and a broom stick in a pasture later that day.
3:50 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a woman screaming in the wooded area behind Walmart. While dispatch was still talking to the caller, a woman emerged from the area and went to talk to management in the store. An officer advised the 60-year-old woman of the ordinance against camping in the city limits and she was referred to House of Hope for assistance.
4:08 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he rolled up on a two-vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle at Main and Bunn.
5:05 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject wearing a vest with no shirt and carrying a knife outside Little Caesar’s. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
6:09 p.m. – A male subject called to report he hit a utility pole outside Colton’s and disabled his vehicle. An officer filed a formal report, but no arrests were noted.
6:37 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman arguing outside a vehicle parked at Highway 65 and Airport Road then got in the vehicle and left southbound on Highway 65. An officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the occupants, who said it had been verbal only and was just a bad day.
6:59 p.m. – A woman called to report she had gone to her ex-boyfriend’s residence to retrieve her personal property and he became aggressive. An officer said the woman just wanted her property and the information would be noted.
7:26 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject had been lying on a bench at Wheeler field most of the day. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was fine and just enjoying the scenery.
8:11 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless male subject causing a disturbance at Wash World. An officer spoke to the subject and advised him of the potential consequences of his actions.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported two juvenile male subjects pulling on and shaking a door at Elle & Co Boutique. An officer said the boys were gone when he arrived on scene.
8:58 p.m. – An officer advised he was responding to a motel to check the welfare of a man, woman and three children in a room. NARMC was also notified and the subjects were cleared.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle abandoned outside Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church. An officer said the vehicle had run out of gas and the driver had more on the way.
10:03 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like an animal in distress in the area of Liberty Cove. Officers were notified.
10:36 p.m. – Washington County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 45-year-old man for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $855. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was issued a citation and released with a new court date.
11:52 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot followed by people yelling in the area of South Ash. An officer said some subjects had a fire burning behind a house and something in the fire popped loudly.
