12 a.m. – A man called to report a handgun went off accidentally inside a vehicle parked outside Burger King. He explained that he had the hammer on the pistol cocked and it went off when he tried to remove it from the holster. He also said someone had taken him home afterward. An officer issued the 27-year-old man a citation for discharging a firearm in the city limits.
3:02 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer for advice regarding a dispute he was having with his girlfriend. He said he had been charged with domestic violence in the past and he feared it might happen again. He was advised to get out of the argument if he felt there might be a physical outcome.
3:28 a.m. – A caller reported two people in a vehicle parked outside Kum & Go got into another vehicle and had been there for some time. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they were delivering a vehicle to Mountain Home and decided to stop and sleep outside the store. They agreed to move along.
8:16 a.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe on the parking lot outside Harold’s Super Service. An officer properly disposed of the item.
8:39 a.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about his rights regarding changing locks on a residence where a female tenant was seeking a protection order against a male subject not named on the lease agreement. The officer advised him of his options.
9:10 a.m. – An employee at Bank OZK on North Walnut reported a male subject causing a disturbance in the drive-thru lane. An officer said the man was gone when he arrived in the area, but he would be issued a criminal trespass warning when located.
9:54 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist complete.
11:15 a.m. – A mail carrier reported a dog running loose on West Stephenson had chased him. An officer said the dog was on the property when he arrived, but not running loose. No one answered the door.
11:25 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Central Avenue. Officers were notified.
11:32 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about protection orders and a civil standby. The officer explained her options.
11:34 a.m. – An employee at Vapor Maven reported a large black snake in front of the business. Animal Control was notified.
11:46 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her ex-husband wasn’t abiding by a court-ordered child custody agreement and she wanted to file charges. An officer advised her of her options.
1:04 p.m. – An anonymous male subject called via 911 to report a man in a white car stopped on North Walnut near Northside Church of Christ and yelled at him. The caller refused to give further information other than the vehicle was then parked outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer didn’t locate the vehicle after checking the area.
1:24 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about a parking lot hit-and-run wreck that occurred outside The Home Depot two days earlier. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report her landlord called her and threatened to go to the residence and hurt her. An officer said the caller was in the process of moving out and there had been a verbal disturbance, but the caller said she would be out of the residence in two hours and the subjects were told to have no further contact with each other.
2:48 p.m. – A Walmart employee called to report another employee stole money from the business. A formal theft complaint was filed.
5:54 p.m. – Martin, Tennessee, Police notified the HPD that a 61-year-old man found as an unattended death showed a warrant for hot checks with bond set at $1,266.81. The warrant was confirmed and it was to be pulled from the system.
6:33 p.m. – A caller reported a man was being very aggressive toward a woman in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. The officer said the man started hitting the woman, but she returned physical contact and the man walked away. An officer located and spoke to the subjects, but they said it had been verbal only and neither wanted to pursued charges.
7:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the roadway on Highway 65 just south of Walmart. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
7:58 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had lost some cash. She said the money likely fell from her pocket outside the Dollar General on West Rush. She said she believed two subjects walking behind her probably found the money due to the way one of them was acting. The information was noted and officers were notified, but the woman said she would return the following day to provide more information after speaking with store management to try and identify the subjects.
8:32 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone changed the locks on her residence and stole three vehicles from the property. An officer spoke to her and determined the people who took the vehicles had proper paperwork to take them. She was advised that she needed to talk to a lawyer, then she changed her story. She was also advised it was a civil matter.
11:39 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had received multiple threatening phone messages from a female subject. An officer spoke with both parties and told them to leave each other alone.
