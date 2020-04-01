2:45 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her adult son at an address on North Main after someone notified her they couldn’t get him to wake up. An officer said the subject was fully awake and walking around when he arrived. The subject said his medication just made him sleep very soundly.
5:09 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she was involved in a domestic disturbance at her address on Shamrock. An officer responded and said the caller refused to cooperate with the investigation. The officer said both subjects were intoxicated and the male involved in the matter had already left the residence.
7:34 a.m. – A woman called to report another driver parked next to her at Walmart, then opened the door of her vehicle and damaged the caller’s vehicle. She said the other driver then proceeded yelling at the caller and threatening to key her vehicle. An officer said a 40-year-old woman was issued a criminal trespass warning due to her disorderly conduct during the incident.
7:35 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested for FedEx Freight due to a driver who had been speeding past the guard gate each morning. Officers were notified.
7:55 a.m. – A male subject called to report he went outside his residence to start his vehicle before work, then went back outside and found it locked. He said the vehicle was still running and there was a cat inside it as well. Assist complete.
9:38 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed. While he was at the scene, he requested another officer due to a driver who ran over a stop sign at the facility and then ran a red light. A formal complaint was filed for a traffic incident.
11:19 a.m. – A 59-year-old man called in to update sex offender registry information.
1:03 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about a deceased subject’s property. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:57 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to file a complaint regarding a parking lot wreck that occurred the previous day outside The Home Depot. An officer said the incident would be noted because there was no video surveillance footage available and no suspect vehicle information.
3:09 p.m. – A woman called to report fraudulent activity on her bank account. She wasn’t available to fill out a statement that day, but she said she would go in the following day for a formal complaint.
3:14 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Maple Street from Sherman Avenue. An officer located and followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
4:16 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying on the grass outside an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer said the subject was a contractor working on the property and he got overheated so he was just taking a break.
4:32 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported having a female shoplifter in custody. An officer said the 24-year-old woman was cited for theft of property and released with a court date.
5:11 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about her daughter trying to keep her from visiting the caller’s grandson as was ordered by the court. An officer advised her of the state statute under which she could file a complaint, but he also spoke to the parties about the potential consequences of no abiding by the court order.
5:25 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor’s dogs had been jumping the fence around the yard to get to her dogs. She said the neighbors only gave her dirty looks when she asked them to control their pets. Information left for Animal Control.
7:35 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at an address on North Lucille, but no reason was stated.
7:44 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject in Walmart grabbed a girl about 5 years old by the arm, at which time the girl said it hurt. As they left the store, the female subject grabbed the girl by the arm again, then hit her once they got in a vehicle. An officer spoke to the female and the child. The woman said the child wasn’t listening and was disciplined. The officer said there were no signs of child abuse.
8:53 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 North from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
10:16 p.m. – A caller reported possibly hearing someone in an airplane hangar at the Boone County Regional Airport. An officer said no one was located inside the structure.
11:13 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a disturbance regarding child custody at an address on North Cherry. An officer said the issue had resolved itself before he arrived and the mother had already taken to child from the address.
11:25 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a complaint she had filed earlier. She said she wanted to know what would happen in the case, so an officer gave her the requested information.
