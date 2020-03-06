5:45 a.m. – A female subject called to report she and her boyfriend got into an argument at their residence on North Willow and he left without wearing a shirt. An officer spoke to both parties, who said it was verbal only. The male subject said he had taken his medication and would be going to bed soon. They were both advised to keep the noise down.
6:57 a.m. – A caller reported a big truck stalled at Highway 65 North and Forward Drive. The caller said it appear a load of lumber on the truck smashed into the back of the truck. A few minutes later, the driver of the truck called to report he had to slam on his brakes at the intersection and the lumber went through the back of the truck. He said he just wanted police to know what happened.
7:39 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
8:19 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walmart and she and the other driver exchanged insurance information. But she found out later the other driver’s insurance wasn’t valid. Information noted for future reference.
8:31 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 7 North near Highway 43.
8:36 a.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:48 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officer watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported two lambs loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. An officer put the animals back in the pasture.
10:59 a.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle on Rock Springs Court. Information noted for future reference.
11:12 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
11:36 a.m. – An officer out at Tower Manor Apartments arrested a 44-year-old woman on multiple drug offense warrants with no bond amount shown, as well as a warrant for parole violation. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
11:50 a.m. – A woman called to report a cell phone stolen from a storage unit and was being used to hack into several different accounts. She said the theft occurred about two years earlier, so she was advised of the proper steps to take.
12:47 p.m. – A 68-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
1:28 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject suffering a psychotic episode at an address on West Rush. NARMC was also notified.
2:54 p.m. – A caller reported a motorist drove off East Prospect Avenue at North 2nd Street and hit a utility pole. An officer transported a female subject from the scene to her residence, but no arrests were noted.
6:27 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on West Bogle. An officer said the occupant agreed to keep the music down.
6:30 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle with no taillights southbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
6:43 p.m. – A caller reported a small child wearing only a diaper running around Minnie Harris Park. The mother was located and DHS was also notified.
6:43 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving multiple calls regarding an intoxicated male subject trying to pick fights with people outside Walmart. An officer arrested the 34-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:10 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband hit her with his cell phone at an address on North Willow. An officer responded and said the man was possibly suicidal, so EMS was notified and he was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
7:20 p.m. – A man called to report an unwanted female subject at an address on East Richard Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
8:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject wearing only sweat pants walking on South Cherry acting as if he were lifting weights. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
