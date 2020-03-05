12:30 a.m. – Searcy County authorities reported receiving a tip that a woman reported missing from Pike County was staying in a motel in Harrison with a 34-year-old man. Officers checked parking lots of motels in town, but didn’t locate a vehicle matching the description given.
1:49 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked at Speer and Eugene for about 10 minutes. An officer cited a 17-year-old boy into juvenile court for no driver’s license, violation of the curfew ordinance and restriction on stopping, standing or parking. He was later released to his mother.
7:31 a.m. – An officer went to Pine Bluff to transport a male inmate back to Harrison.
9:04 a.m. – A man called to report he was driving on the Bypass and hit a deer near Wilson Springs Road. He said the deer was dead, but was causing a traffic hazard. Animal Control cleared the roadway.
10:24 a.m. – A caller reported a dog with puppies running loose on South Maple. Animal Control was notified.
11:11 a.m. – A man called to report the driver of a one-ton pickup hauling an oversized load of storage buildings sideswiped his 18-wheeler on Highway 65 north of the north interchange. He declined a formal complaint, but asked the information be noted for his company’s records.
11:16 a.m. – An employee at SKD Motors reported the license plate missing from a trailer. Information noted for future reference.
11:50 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive.
12:28 p.m. – A male subject called to report his girlfriend’s aunt was harassing them. He declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol. Officers were notified.
12:43 p.m. – A caller reported a woman standing outside McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart was yelling and screaming at a man in a vehicle with Missouri plates. An officer spoke to both parties, who agreed to leave the area.
12:53 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report his guitar stolen. He said he was homeless and had been staying in various locations around town. A formal complaint was filed.
1:07 p.m. – A woman called to report a man took her vehicle without authorization from an address on Cottonwood Road. Officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the vehicle.
2:25 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walgreen’s the previous day and the parties had exchanged insurance information. However, her insurance company notified her the other party didn’t have insurance coverage. Information noted for future reference.
3:23 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject taking pictures of the Montessori School. An officer determined the business was for sale and that might have been the underlying factor.
3:37 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Industrial Park Road due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
3:45 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband left a vehicle parked in front of her residence and it was blocking the mailbox. She said she was having it towed, so the information was noted for future reference.
3:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Powell Feed. Officers were notified.
3:56 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with unknown injuries was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
4:05 p.m. – A possibly suicidal female subject was reported at an address on North Willow, but an officer spoke to the woman and said the report was unfounded.
4:08 p.m. – A caller reported a vehicle had been vandalized while parked on Approach Drive. A formal complaint was filed.
4:12 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had moved out of her ex-boyfriend’s residence, but he was refusing to let her get her personal property. She was advised it was a civil matter. A few minutes later, the male subject called requesting an officer tell the original caller to stop contacting him. An officer did speak to the woman, but he also told the man to let her retrieve her property.
4:30 p.m. – A Juvenile Probation officer requested an officer check a residence on East College for a 16-year-old girl reported as a runaway. An officer said the girl wasn’t present at the time.
4:56 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about having another individual committed to rehabilitation. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
5:11 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects who were possibly under the influence of a controlled substance went in the Early Bird Boutique and were taking pictures. The caller said the subjects left in a vehicle, so officers were advised to watch for a possibly intoxicated driver.
6:29 p.m. – A male subject called to report his ex-girlfriend was trying to push her way into his residence. A few minutes later, the female subject called to report she was trying to retrieve her personal property from the residence when the male subject threw her to the ground, where she hit her head. An officer arrested the 53-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery. He was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
8:22 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at First Assembly of God Church due to unwanted juveniles in the area. Officers were notified.
9:34 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to report receiving threatening text messages. They were advised to gather the messages and return later to file a formal complaint.
10 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was transporting a female subject from NARMC to an address on North Pine.
