1:43 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with several subjects behind the HPD. Officers transported three juveniles to their residences.
4:35 a.m. – A caller reported someone selling donuts outside Porter’s Pawn and putting signs up in restricted locations. An officer advised the subject to stop erecting signs on other people’s property. He also said the subject didn’t have a business license.
4:41 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject went to her residence asking to use her phone, then he became irate when she refused. An officer arrested the 21-year-old male subject for public intoxication with bond set at $390. He was placed in a holding cell because other area jails were full, then later released after posting cash bond.
9:53 a.m. – A male subject called to report a motorcycle stolen from his estranged wife’s residence and that she had threatened him when he went to get it. An officer advised him of the necessary paperwork for a formal complaint. He went to the HPD later and the officer said there would be no complaint filed regarding the motorcycle because it was mutual property, but a complaint was filed for terroristic threatening.
10:34 a.m. – A caller reported a puppy running loose on North Cherry. An officer said the caller agreed to keep the puppy until Animal Control was on duty the following Monday.
11:20 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject lying in the grass at the north interchange. An officer said the subject couldn’t give her name or personal information, so she was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
11:45 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on North Willow due to an unwanted female subject being on the property. Officers were notified.
12:23 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her 79-year-old father at an address on West Ridge. An officer responded, but the man said he had already spoken to his daughter.
1:05 p.m. – A caller reported goats loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. The owner was notified.
1:31 p.m. – A woman called to report two dogs that had previously killed her cat were running loose on South Oak. Information left for Animal Control.
2:31 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported pulling onto the parking lot at Bypass Liquor. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
2:37 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Spring Street. Information left for Animal Control.
3:18 p.m. – A caller reported someone trying to break into a residence on East South Avenue, but an officer didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
3:27 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported leaving an address on Richard Street after running over part of a fence. An officer out at the residence arrested a 25-year-old man for public intoxication and possession of controlled substance. He was later released after posting $1,280 professional bond.
3:35 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted male subject at an address on Highway 123. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but extra patrol was issued.
3:41 p.m. – A female subject called to report her husband assaulted her leaving bruises on her arm, then was refusing to allow her to enter the residence on South Sycamore. An officer said the 25-year-old caller was arrested for third-degree domestic battery. She was later released after posting $1,710 professional bond.
5:13 p.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on West Rush due to homicidal/suicidal male and female subjects. An officer said both individuals were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
5:44 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow, but an officer determined it had been verbal only.
5:46 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported finding what appeared to be a bag of methamphetamine. An officer seized the substance.
7:38 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject walking on Lake Shore Drive. The 41-year-old man was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on canceled driver’s license and no seat belt with bond set at $445. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:24 p.m. – A caller reported several people behind Cottonwood Bowl appeared to be smoking a controlled substance. An officer spoke to the subjects and said the report was unfounded.
9:50 p.m. – Fulton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $2,074 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was outside extradition range.
10:23 p.m. – An employee at The Home Depot called to report someone people gathered on the parking lot visiting. The caller said she didn’t mind them being present, but they were racing vehicles on the parking lot and that was unacceptable. An officer spoke to the subjects present, but they said the ones who were racing had left the area.
10:33 p.m. – A man called stating he was intoxicated and had allowed a female subject to stay at his residence, but they started to argue and he wanted her to leave. An officer spoke to both parties and said everything was fine at the time.
10:38 p.m. – A caller reported possible gunshots in the area of North Chestnut, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
