12:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol requested dispatch note that he had spoken to the parents of a juvenile about his driving.
3:33 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some juveniles at Minnie Harris Park. He said they agreed to go home.
4:51 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to a supervisor about a ticket he had been given for careless or prohibited driving. He was advised to take the matter up in court.
7:46 a.m. – An anonymous caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Cottonwood Road. An officer responded, but no one answered the door at the residence.
12:02 p.m. – A woman called to report she had ordered merchandise online, but it wasn’t delivered and she thought someone might have stolen the packages. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to report she allowed another woman into her residence and when she left the caller noticed her checkbook was missing. An officer said more information would be necessary for a formal complaint. About 30 minutes later, an employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported finding the woman’s checkbook in a bathroom at the business. An officer returned it to her.
1:02 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. An officer stopped the vehicle after it entered the city limits, but he said the driver was fine.
1:44 p.m. – A woman called to report locating an elderly and disoriented woman walking on Maplewood Road. Hillcrest Home staff accounted for all patients there, but it was determined the woman lived at Maple Esplanade and she was taken there.
3:08 p.m. – A caller reported three children playing in the roadway on Harness Street. An officer spoke to the parent of the children and told her to keep them off the street.
4:46 p.m. – An employee at the AT&T Store reported a phone stolen. Information noted at the time pending further information from the victim.
5:56 p.m. – A caller reported a cow running loose on Speer Drive. An officer chased the animal back into a pasture and the owner was contacted to check fences.
5:57 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside the hospital. Information noted for future reference.
7:31 p.m. – An officer out at NARMC reported a male subject who was on a 72-hour hold had fled the facility on foot. Officers located him and returned him to the hospital.
9:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle outside Cash Saver. He later said the driver had run out of gas and had more on the way.
9:30 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 58-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired tags, no proof of insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,685. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:57 p.m. – A caller reported hearing two possible gunshots in the area of Prestonwood. About the same time, another caller reported witnessing the driver of a yellow car stop on Prestonwood and discharge fireworks before speeding away. An officer said he had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description a few minutes earlier, but the stop was cleared before the last call was dispatched.
11:50 p.m. – A woman called to report a friend of her son was trying to leave his grandparents residence, but the refused to let him even though he was 18 years old. An officer advised the caller that her son could pick up the subject in question, but he shouldn’t cause a disturbance. She called again a few minutes later to report her son was waiting outside the friend’s residence, but no officer was on scene at the time. An officer did respond and arrested an 18-year-old male subject for terroristic threatening and resisting arrest (a Taser was also deployed during the incident). He was later released after posting $1,430 professional bond.
