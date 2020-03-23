2:34 a.m. – A caller reported an unresponsive female subject at an address on North 3rd Street. An officer said Narcan was deployed and the woman was taken to NARMC for treatment.
7:57 a.m. – A surveyor called to report he would be doing work in the area of the bridge over Lake Harrison. Information noted for future reference.
9:23 a.m. – A male subject called to report a dog that was running loose on Highway 7 North the previous night attacked his dog. He also said there was a dead opossum in the road in front of his residence. Animal Control was notified.
9:33 a.m. – Two officers on patrol advised they’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:42 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about protection orders. Information given.
10:05 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled later that morning.
12:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on West Stephenson near Cox Communications.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported a bull running loose on Freestone off of Coy. The owner was contacted.
12:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy.
1:05 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a scam in which he gave out his bank account information. He said the other party deposited money in the account, then the bank froze it. He was advised there was no crime because he didn’t lose any money and he was referred to the Attorney General.
1:36 p.m. – A caller reported a man operating a motorized wheelchair on the Bypass in front of Country Mart. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported a driver pulled onto the parking lot of Super Smiles and there was substantial smoke coming from the engine compartment. An officer said the female subject driving had a relative on the way to help her.
2:08 p.m. – A DHS worker reported a 17-year-old girl ran away from her foster family’s residence. A formal complaint was filed, but she was located by Green Forest Police later that afternoon.
2:34 p.m. – A caller reported traffic into Sullivan’s Pharmacy had Crandall Avenue blocked in both directions. An officer said the drivers moved their vehicles.
2:51 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject selling meat from a freezer for $30 a pound on Natchez Trace. An officer said the peddler was gone when he checked the area.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects fighting in a vehicle near the skatepark. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only, but a 21-year-old male subject was notified he had a warrant out of Carroll County.
4:40 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. Officers responded, but they said it had been verbal only.
5:08 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General on West Rush reported two subjects shoplifting. An officer said both subjects were issued criminal trespass warnings and they agreed to leave the store.
5:13 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing a vehicle from the Auto Medics parking lot. Information noted for future reference.
5:18 p.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
7:57 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive.
9:02 p.m. – A caller reported some objects on fire on West Stephenson near the Boone County Library. An officer said someone had set two rolls of toilet paper on fire and they were removed from the roadway.
9:15 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a subject looking through the front door of Sam Alexander Pharmacy. The subject had been getting information regarding picking up a prescription.
9:26 p.m. – A woman called to talk to a shift supervisor. She said she was upset about her neighbors dealing drugs and nothing being done about them being wanted on arrest warrants. The information was passed on to the narcotics division and extra patrol was issued for her residence.
10:20 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on North Willow. An officer warned the occupants that they would be arrested if police were continually called about them.
11;10 p.m. – A woman called to report her husband was out of control and had broken down the door of her residence. An officer responded and said the door was broken, but the subjects said it had been verbal only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.