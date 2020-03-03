8:10 a.m. – An employee at Chenal Family Therapy called to report someone had thrown cigarette butts through the mail slot at the business. Information noted and extra patrol issued.
8:14 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Spruce.
8:21 a.m. – A caller reported an elderly and possibly disoriented man walking in the area of Highways 7 North and 43. An officer said the man wasn’t disoriented and was just walking home, so the officer gave him a ride home.
8:35 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at an address on Cottonwood Road because he wasn’t answering his phone. An officer said the man was fine and he was allowed to use the officer’s cell phone to contact the original caller.
8:35 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child custody issue. The information was noted for future reference.
9:18 a.m. – A caller reported a panhandler causing a problem for traffic outside Caspian. An officer spoke to the man and told him to stay off the roadway.
10:05 a.m. – An officer out at the station arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for hot checks. He was later released after posting $274.58 cash bond and paying a $50 warrant service fee.
10:42 a.m. – A mail carrier called to report he had been bitten by a dog on West Central. He said he would call back later with pertinent information for a complaint.
10:47 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 47-year-old male inmate with a warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
10:53 a.m. – A man called to report he had purchased a vehicle, but the seller refused to produce the title. He was advised to contact a lawyer.
11:02 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report her vehicle had been hit while parked outside the Red Oak Baptist Church the previous day. Information noted.
12:39 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Chestnut and Eagle. Animal Control was notified.
12:53 p.m. – A caller reported an 80-year-old woman had been hit by a vehicle in front of Walmart. A formal complaint was filed.
1:10 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer regarding tenant/landlord issues. The officer spoke to both parties and advised them of the proper eviction process.
1:29 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
2:03 p.m. – A caller reported a motorist drove off the low-water bridge on Old Stonewall Road. An officer said the 41-year-old woman refused a formal report because there was minimal damage to the vehicle. A wrecker service was also notified.
2:09 p.m. – Sebastian County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 57-year-old man for hot checks with bond set at $2,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
2:24 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject took his vehicle, then delivered it to his ex-girlfriend. He was advised it was a civil matter.
2:26 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a vehicle she was going to purchase. The officer determined the vehicle hadn’t been reported stolen.
2:51 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning westbound onto Rush Avenue from Main Street. Officers were notified.
3:16 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about sexual misconduct at her place of employment. A formal complaint was filed.
3:19 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he had been sharing a storage unit with another male subject who died. He was advised he would need to continue trying to contact next of kin to return the other subject’s personal property.
3:26 p.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
4:01 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had cut off an 18-wheeler in traffic, then the other driver threw a beer can at him when he pulled over to apologize. The truck was last seen southbound on Highway 65 near the south city limits. Officers were notified.
4:26 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Guild Mortgage. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had obtained an order of protection that day, then some subject in a vehicle drove past her residence yelling at her. Information noted for future reference.
4:40 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for failure to appear in court on expired vehicle license and no proof of insurance with bond set at $475. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
4:42 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a woman at a residence on Cottonwood Road because no one was able to contact her. An officer said the woman was fine and didn’t want medical attention.
5:21 p.m. – Stone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 57-year-old man for hot checks. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $395 professional bond.
7 p.m. – An employee at Pace Industries on the Bypass reported a male subject went into the office at the business claiming to be working for the FBI and CIA, but he wasn’t making sense. An officer took the 43-year-old man to his residence.
7:37 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at The Links due to a suspicious male subject frequenting the area.
9:45 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 39-year-old woman for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid.
10:08 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject creating a disturbance in the back yard of a residence on Cardinal. An officer arrested the 35-year-old man on unspecified felony warrants out of Norfolk, Green Forest and Baxter County. He was later taken to Yellville and released to a Baxter County deputy.
10:10 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Kenilworth due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
10:46 p.m. – A male subject called to report a female subject making death threats against him and she was still in possession of a firearm he loaned her. A formal complaint was filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.