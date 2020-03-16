2:20 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects in a vehicle had been parked outside the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43 for about 45 minutes. An officer said the subjects were traveling back to Alpena and were trying to get some sleep before continuing. They agreed to move along.
12:48 p.m. – A woman called to report she had been in a parking lot wreck outside Walmart and the other party was refusing to provide insurance information. An officer said the subjects did finally agree to exchange information.
3:23 p.m. – A woman called to report her juvenile daughter, who was living with her father at the time, called her and made suicidal comments. An officer said the girl was taken to NARMC for evaluation.
4:39 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported stepping outside the office and hearing a loud argument somewhere in the area. An officer said it was a parent arguing with an 18-year-old child, but it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
5:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
6:53 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband was banging on the door of her residence after child custody exchange. She said he left in a vehicle when she called 911. Information noted for future reference. A few minutes later, the man called to report his ex-wife slammed the door into him when he dropped off their son. He declined a formal complaint, so the information was logged.
8:16 p.m. – A caller reported an unwanted female subject camped out in front of and refusing to leave an address on Rock Springs Road. An officer said the woman was issued a criminal trespass warning and she agreed to move along.
9:22 p.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot in the area of the Dollar General on Capps Road, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary after checking the area.
10:57 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance between a man and woman outside an address on Beverly Drive. An officer said it had been verbal only regarding a relationship ending and the parties separated.
