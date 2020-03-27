7:04 a.m. – A caller reported finding a large hunting knife stuck in the ground beside East South Avenue. An officer properly disposed of the item and extra patrol was issued for the area.
8:17 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer speak to a woman who was trying to leave the emergency room with a possibly suicidal juvenile. An officer talked to the woman and explained that the hospital had a hold on the juvenile and she couldn’t leave with him.
9:32 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:13 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer said there had been a verbal dispute regarding property, but the male subject involved agreed to leave the area.
10:18 a.m. – A caller requested to talk to an officer about a phone scam. Information given.
11:55 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside The Home Depot. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:32 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a possibly suicidal 49-year-old man. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled early the following morning.
2:37 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD asking it be noted he was going to an address on Bunker Road to retrieve his personal property. Officers were notified.
4:27 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Highway 65 North.
4:44 p.m. – A woman called to report a man went onto her property and left a duffel bag of items. She said she didn’t want the items and didn’t want the subject to return to her property. Officers were notified. She called about three hours later to report the subject had returned and was refusing to leave, but he did agree to leave the area after speaking to an officer.
7:21 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow, but an officer said it had been verbal only and everything was fine at the time.
7:38 p.m. – A caller reported a 14-year-old boy drove a vehicle into a ditch beside South Oak and suffered minor injuries. A wrecker service was notified and an officer filed a formal report. An officer out in the area advised he’d be out with another traffic incident nearby. He also filed a formal report.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from a residence on West Bogle. An officer said the occupants agreed to shut down the music.
9:40 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on West Ridge. An officer said the dispute hadn’t been physical and the parties agreed to separate for the night.
