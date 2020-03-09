12:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some juveniles walking on Old Bergman Road. He transported them to their residence and spoke to the guardians about the curfew ordinance.
1:09 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
1:45 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was looking for some subjects in a vehicle that were trying to avoid him on South Willow. He said the subjects ditched the vehicle and ran into a wooded area, but a 26-year-old man was arrested for fleeing on foot with bond set at $410. He was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to comply with court orders on no proof of insurance and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,025 and a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $875. He was later released after posting professional bond.
4:50 a.m. – A woman called to report hearing noises in her residence on North Industrial Park Road, but an officer searched the residence and said no one else was present.
8:24 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about an order of protection. An officer said the subject disconnected the call, but no protection order in her name was located.
10:21 a.m. – A caller via 911 reported goats running loose at Bunker Road and Cottonwood Road, but an officer said the animals were gone when he arrived in the area.
10:34 a.m. – Arkansas State Police in Marion County contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a19-year-old male subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $930. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was taken to the Marion County Jail for incarceration. He was released that night after posting cash bond.
11:23 a.m. – A caller reported a sewer leak on South Maple. On-call Sewer Department personnel were notified.
12:38 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Bear Creek Springs. Officers were notified.
12:46 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Stephenson.
1:49 p.m. – A caller reported finding a used syringe on South Oak. An officer properly disposed of the item.
2:31 p.m. – A man called to report a neighbor threatening him. An officer spoke to the parties involved and explained their legal options. About two hours later, another male subject called to talk to an officer about the original caller and a female subject violating a protection order. An officer said the two subjects in question were going to try to have the order dropped and the second caller was packing his belongings to leave.
3:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was going to The Links to help firefighters with a small fire. He later said it appeared to have been part of the building, but it was extinguished.
5:17 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report he lost his debit card and someone charged items to it that he didn’t authorize. He was given a statement form to complete and bring back later for a formal complaint.
6:08 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a disoriented elderly woman hit another employee at the store. An officer issued the 89-year-old woman a warning for criminal trespass and the alleged victim declined formal charges.
6:11 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to the narcotics division.
7:47 p.m. – The unattended death of a 59-year-old woman was reported at an address on North Lucille. The coroner’s office was also notified.
8:39 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject looking in the windows of a vacant residence on South Ash. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived on scene.
9 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Country Club Road. Information left for Animal Control.
9:14 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
9:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Ramsey Motors. Officers were notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.