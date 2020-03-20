2:03 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
3:19 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of the White Oak Station adjacent to Walmart.
8:03 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Bellefonte. Officers were notified.
8:27 a.m. – A caller reported finding a handgun on Windsor Drive. An officer took possession of the weapon.
8:52 a.m. – A 73-year-old man called in to update sex offender registry information.
8:57 a.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on East College. Animal Control was notified.
9:18 a.m. – A 22-year-old male subject called to update sex offender registry information.
9:39 a.m. – Two officers advised they be out helping NARMC at the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:55 a.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about a scam call in which she gave out personal information. She was referred to the attorney general.
10:31 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on North Rowland. Animal Control was notified.
10:33 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 31-year-old man on a warrant for aggravated assault on a household member and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $5,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:13 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Oak. Animal Control was notified.
11:53 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about protection orders. Information given.
2:37 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
3:30 p.m. – A male subject called to report his father attacked him at an address on East South Avenue. An officer spoke to the parties and determined the caller had gotten in his father’s face and the father pushed him away. The caller agreed to spend the night elsewhere.
4:50 p.m. – A caller reported a female dog with two puppies running loose on West Rogers. An officer said the owner of the dogs was taking them home when he arrived on scene.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported hearing screaming in the area of Partridge, but officers didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary in the area.
5:29 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested an officer transport a male subject wanted there on arrest warrants to Alpena to be released to a Carroll County deputy. Assist completed.
5:44 p.m. – A woman called to report some subjects stealing items from her property on Walker Avenue. An officer determined the items actually belonged to the landlord, so the caller was advised he would have to file a complaint.
8:18 p.m. – A caller reported a man parked his vehicle in the middle of Highway 7 North and locked it. An officer said the man had gotten out of his vehicle to remove an object from the roadway and the door shut and locked. The officer said a wrecker service was on scene unlocking it.
10:46 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting on the porch of a vacant house on North Maple. An officer said the subject had keys for the house and permission to be present.
10:58 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with some subjects at Lake Harrison Park. He advised the subjects the facility was closed and they agreed to move along.
11:34 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity, but an officer checked the location given and no one was present.
