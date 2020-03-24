1:17 a.m. – A caller reported a noise complaint at an address on West Ridge. An officer spoke to the parties involved and the occupant agreed to keep the noise down.
9:34 a.m. – Two officers advised they’d be out helping NARMC at the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:50 a.m. – A caller reported a subject possibly consuming alcohol in a vehicle parked behind the White Oak Station at Highways 65 North and 43, but an officer said the subject was fine and not drinking.
11:02 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on Hester Drive to help with a possible unattended death. Assist completed.
11:21 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on South Ash near Woodland Heights Preschool.
12:40 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Tractor Supply. Information noted for insurance purposes.
1:40 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer guard a vehicle parked outside the White Oak Station on Capps Road until their criminal investigators arrived. Assist completed.
3:23 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject on the parking lot outside Country Mart was yelling at customers and spitting on cars. An officer spoke to the 25-year-old man, who said he was homeless at the time, and he agreed to move along.
3:31 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Heritage Heights Apartments. Information passed on to Animal Control.
6:04 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked on the lower lot outside Hudson’s Supermarket. An officer spoke to the 52-year-old man, who said he was recently divorced and had nowhere else to go, so he would sit on the parking lot and eat or talk to people.
7:01 p.m. – A woman called to report another woman hit her vehicle on the parking lot outside Kum & Go, then fled southbound on Highway 65. She declined a formal complaint due to minimal damage to her vehicle, so the information was noted for future reference.
7:39 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on North Maple from Bower Avenue. Officers were notified.
8:50 p.m. – A caller reported a subject in a pickup stole two refrigerators from a storage unit on East Crandall. The caller said one of the units fell on the roadway and the driver just left it. An officer made contact with the owner of the refrigerators, who said they were junk and he didn’t want to file a complaint.
