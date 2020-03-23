1:11 a.m. – A male subject called requesting extra patrol on North Robinson. He said two male subjects went to the residence claiming a female subject owed them money. He said they left after he made a PayPal payment to them, but he was afraid they might return after he canceled the payment. Officers were notified.
2:59 a.m. – A female subject called to ask if she could kick her boyfriend out of their residence due to relationship problems even if he was named on the lease. She was advised she couldn’t just kick him out.
9:15 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of Cottonwood Road and the Bypass. Information left for Animal Control.
9:35 a.m. – Two officers advised they’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
10:05 a.m. – A caller reported some calves loose on Goblin Drive, but an officer said the animals were actually behind a fence.
10:06 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Campus Avenue. An officer said a 44-year-old man agreed to leave the residence.
10:30 a.m. – An employee at Bank OZK requested extra patrol due to a male subject being irate with a teller. Officers were notified.
11:58 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 17-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
12:48 p.m. – A one-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the bridge near Arvest Bank on Prospect Avenue, but an officer said the driver reported her vehicle had been hit by an 18-wheeler that continued southbound on the Bypass. A formal complaint was filed.
1:14 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious male subject walking on East Gordon Avenue. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
3:30 p.m. – A caller reported two girls threw a cup of water on another girl at Taco Bell. She said the victim followed the girls to a residence and was waiting outside for them. An officer spoke to all parties involved and they didn’t want to pursue charges at the time.
3:38 p.m. – A male subject called to report his vehicle had been at a mechanic shop for a month and he thought the owner was trying to scam him. An officer called and left a voicemail for the mechanic.
5:34 p.m. – A man called to report a highly-intoxicated man went to the caller’s residence and complained to his daughter while she was outside playing on an entertainment system. An officer spoke to both parties and told them to leave each other alone. The neighbor was advised to contact City Hall if he was upset about trash on the caller’s property.
6:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out talking to the parents of a juvenile on South Ash. The parents were advised the juvenile shouldn’t be pushing his younger sister into oncoming traffic.
8:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report he had requested $100 cash back in the self-checking lane at Walmart, but forgot to take the money. He said he called Walmart and they looked on the surveillance video to see a vendor had grabbed the money. An officer called and left voicemails for two managers of the vendor.
8:07 p.m. – A male subject called asking for an officer to check on his 16-month-old daughter at the mother’s residence. An officer went to the location and the mother said the caller was in south Arkansas and only upset because she has a new boyfriend. The officer said the children in the home were fine.
9:37 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Officers were notified.
11:43 p.m. – A caller reported hearing a possible disturbance somewhere behind First National Bank. Officers checked the area, but didn’t locate anything out of the ordinary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.