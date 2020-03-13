3:50 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject had been raped and was bleeding. On-call detective was notified and a formal complaint was filed. A 21-year-old male subject was arrested later that morning on probable cause for rape with bond set at $50,000, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:21 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported having two shoplifting suspects in custody. The 35-year-old man and 38-year-old woman were issued citations for shoplifting and released with court dates, but the man was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $8,798.39 cash only. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:50 a.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her sister, who lived with her son in Harrison. The caller said she hadn’t been able to reach her sister and she feared her sister was being neglected. An officer spoke to the woman in question, but she said she no longer had any contact with her sister.
10:15 a.m. – An employee at ALDI reported a male subject in a pickup illegally dumped trash at the business and left northbound on Highway 65. The employee said management would press charges if the subject returned. Officers were notified.
12:06 p.m. – A caller reported some windows broken out of a residence on West Central. A formal criminal mischief complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued.
1:04 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 30-year-old man on an HPD warrant charging him as a habitual offender with fleeing and two counts of possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown and a BCSO warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:12 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about driving a vehicle with no lights from Harrison to Bellefonte. The officer advised him of the proper steps to make the vehicle legal.
2:04 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report medication stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
2:46 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the legality of a subject who was 18 moving out of his parents’ residence if still enrolled in school. The officer advised him of his options.
3 pm. – A male subject went to the HPD to report someone hit his vehicle while it was parked on the square. Information noted for insurance purposes.
3:07 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a no-contact order. She was referred to the BCSO.
3:13 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about someone filing false claims against them. An officer explained their options.
3:31 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report someone hit her vehicle at an unknown time at an unknown location. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:59 p.m. – A female subject called to report a toddler jumping in front of traffic on South Hickory and parents allowing him to do it. An officer said there were no such subjects present when he checked the area.
7:03 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help a deputy with the arrest of a 34-year-old man at an address on North Olive. Assist completed.
7:46 p.m. – A caller reported a dog had been running loose on Coffman Court for a couple of weeks. Information passed on to Animal Control.
8:03 p.m. – An employee at McDonald’s adjacent to Walmart reported a male subject activating the horn on his vehicle outside the store, making it impossible for employees to hear customers placing an order. The caller said the subject had been asked to stop, but still he persisted. An officer spoke to the subject about the potential consequences of his actions. However, police were called again for the same complaint about two hours later, so the officer issued the subject a criminal trespass warning.
