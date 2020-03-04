12:43 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance outside apartments on Highway 65 North. An officer responded and said the subject went back inside his residence and locked the door. The landlord was notified and officers made entry to the residence. The subject was detained, but a window had been broken and he was bleeding from his hands. He was transported to NARMC for treatment, then later arrested for second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. He was later released after posting $1,440 professional bond.
1:24 a.m. – Springdale Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 21-year-old female subject for failure to appear in court on careless driving and no driver’s license with bond set at $595. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:51 a.m. – A man called to report a homeless man’s dog attacked the caller’s dog in front of Walmart and he had to kick it in the head to stop the attack. He said the homeless man left on foot southbound on Highway 65. An officer located the homeless man and said his dog wasn’t aggressive in any way. The officer then took him and his dog to House of Hope.
8:03 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive.
8:23 a.m. – A woman called to report a disturbance between a man and woman on the parking lot outside First Presbyterian Church. She said that when she told the subjects she was calling police, the female started threatening her. An officer responded and said the disturbance had been verbal only and the caller was upset because the other woman took a picture of her car.
9:06 a.m. – A female subject called to report someone entered her unsecured vehicle and stole her car keys. A formal complaint was filed.
9:41 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report someone hit her vehicle while it was parked outside a casino in Siloam Springs the previous Sunday. Information noted.
9:43 a.m. – An employee at Orion Waste Solutions reported a male subject dumped items and didn’t pay the fee. A formal complaint was filed.
9:56 a.m. – A man requested extra patrol on Highway 7 North due to someone going through his property. Officers were notified.
10:02 a.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
10:53 a.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Brentwood Drive after she found a drone in her back yard and the screen door of the residence on the track. Officers were notified.
11:04 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose in the area of the old junior high. Animal Control was notified.
11:12 a.m. – An employee at Pace Industries on the Bypass reported a male subject dressed in black creating a disturbance at the employee entrance to the back parking lot. An officer issued the subject a criminal trespass warning and took him back to his nearby residence.
12:07 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering the welfare of a minor, DWI with accident, reckless driving and refusal to submit to chemical test with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
12:20 p.m. – A man called to report a female subject tried to climb in his vehicle at Central and Cherry saying she was looking for a pipe. Officers didn’t locate the subject in the area.
12:33 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a female subject drove past his residence on Highway 7 North and honked her horn. He said she was upset because he had a disabled vehicle towed from the property. Information noted for future reference.
12:41 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left unattended in a vehicle parked outside ALDI. Animal Control advised the owner was leaving when he arrived and said she had to leave the dog in the car because she had just picked it up from a veterinarian. The animal appeared to be fine.
1:15 p.m. – Code Enforcement requested an officer at an address on West Sherman while they served a clean premises citation. Assist completed.
2:27 p.m. – Pike County authorities requested officer watch for a 43-year-old woman reported missing. Officers were notified.
2:58 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject stopping traffic on North Spring Road and trying to pick fights with motorists. An officer arrested the 43-year-old man for public intoxication, possession of controlled substance, fleeing on foot, resisting arrest, loitering and communicating a false alarm of impending bombing of a school with bond set at $25,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:44 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960. The warrant was confirmed valid.
4:50 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Younes Drive from Main Street. Officers were notified.
6:05 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about police trying to contact him at his previous address. An officer spoke to him and advised him to return to talk to the officer in question.
7:24 p.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about a child custody matter. She was advised of the proper steps to take.
11:26 p.m. – A caller reported a young boy went to her apartment on Highway 123 and didn’t know his name. An officer determined the child belonged to a woman in another apartment and he was returned to her.
11:39 p.m. – An employee at the Hotel Seville reported a group of people having a party inside the underground garage. An officer advised the subjects they could not drink in the garage and the caller was advised to call again if they continued being a problem.
11:39 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be in pursuit of a vehicle southbound on the Bypass going 90 mph. The pursuit continued south reaching 100 mph, then northbound on Main Street from the south interchange. The chase left the city limits northbound on Highway 65 and HPD officers called the pursuit at the Missouri state line, notifying Taney County authorities. Missouri Highway Patrol later advised they deployed spike strips at mile marker 31.6 in Christian County and took the 21-year-old male driver into custody. He was wanted on a BCSO warrant.
