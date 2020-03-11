12:44 a.m. – A man called to report he heard something in the back yard of his residence on North Cherry, then saw someone when he looked outside. An officer didn’t locate anything suspicious when he checked the area.
5:04 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle that had been parked on the north side of the square for more than three hours. The officer later said the 20-year-old male subject had fallen asleep in the vehicle, but he wasn’t intoxicated.
7:19 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Stephenson due to a homeless person parking a van in the area overnight. Officers were notified.
8:04 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested in the area of Shamrock Automation due to a subject sleeping in a vehicle that morning. Officers were notified.
8:47 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding an unresponsive male subject at an address on Village Inn Road. An officer said the 19-year-old male was taken to NARMC for treatment.
9:10 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested an officer help with a break-in at Haul Ready Mix. They also advised that a black sports car with out-of-state tags was seen leaving the area. Assist completed.
10:17 a.m. – A woman called to report some unknown subjects had moved into the upper part of her residence. An officer said EMS was notified to talk with the 88-year-old woman because no one else was at the residence when he arrived.
10:26 a.m. – An officer went to the Newton County Jail to transport a female inmate to the Boone County Jail.
10:46 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a break-in and theft at an address on Cottonwood Road. A formal complaint was filed.
10:52 a.m. – A 22-year-old male subject went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his aunt’s guardianship over him and whether he had to live with her. An officer said no such court order was found in the system.
11:05 a.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about his 13-year-old stepdaughter possibly sneaking out of their residence and having sex with boys of unknown ages. He was referred to juvenile probation.
1:30 p.m. – A caller reported an older woman sitting in the roadway at Union and Davis. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was trying to get to a pharmacy. The officer gave her a ride to the pharmacy.
1:49 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 30-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $1,500. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
3:34 p.m. – A Little Caesar’s employee went to the HPD to report a subject making threats at the business. He was advised to call if the subject returned so police could deal with the issue.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported a puppy had been dumped on North Cherry. Animal Control was notified.
5:16 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 47-year-old woman for theft of property. The warrant was confirmed valid and she was later released after posting $660 professional bond.
5:20 p.m. – A woman called to report she had accidentally locked herself out of her vehicle parked on North Spring Street. Assist completed.
7:18 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 48-year-old woman wanted in connection with an aggravated assault incident. Officers were notified.
7:74 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 65 and Country Club Lane.
8 p.m. – A female subject called to report her 16-year-old sister as a runaway. A formal complaint was filed and officers and other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the girl. About three hours later, an officer on patrol reported locating the girl. She was later released to her mother.
8:02 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from two male juveniles reporting a vehicle was following theirs on South Sycamore. Officers were notified, but the boys called again a few minutes later to report the other vehicle belonged to a friend and officers didn’t need to respond.
8:34 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject had fallen outside an address on Highway 123. An officer checked on the subject, but said he was fine.
8:40 p.m. – A caller reported reckless drivers on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
9:51 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Stone Financial. He later said the subjects were lost, so he gave them directions to their destination.
9:52 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject at an address on East Prospect was spitting on her and trying to take her phone. An officer said both subjects were intoxicated and the caller agreed to get a ride to a friend’s residence.
10:18 p.m. – A 14-year-old girl went to the HPD to turn herself in as a runaway. An officer said she had been reported as a runaway to the BCSO, so the girl was later released to a Boone County deputy.
11:14 p.m. – Arkansas State Police. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for failure to appear in court on disobeyed stop sign. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $385 professional bond.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on North Cherry. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived in the area.
