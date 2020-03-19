6:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Pine and Bower.
8:22 a.m. – The unattended death of an 87-year-old man was reported at an address on Dawson Drive. The coroner’s officer was also notified.
9:45 a.m. – A caller reported he was sitting in his vehicle with a pit bull circling it at an address on South Maple. Animal Control returned the dog to the owner.
10:31 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 14-year-old girl reported missing from Yellville. Officers were notified, but the requested was canceled later that morning after the girl was located.
10:44 a.m. – Two officers on patrol advised they’d be out helping NARMC personnel at the Medical Plaza. Assist completed.
11:12 a.m. – A representative of the Army Reserve unit reported receiving a suspicious letter. An officer took the caller’s statement.
11:15 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) Child Services called to report allegations of child abuse against a man in Harrison. A formal complaint was filed.
11:31 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about moving a vehicle he just purchased to his residence. An officer explained the proper steps to take.
11:57 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the store had returned. An officer cited the subject for criminal trespass and he was released on scene. He was also served with a warrant for probation violation with bond set at $4,515 cash only, then released with a court date.
12:27 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother had gone to the caller’s residence and was highly intoxicated. An officer said the mother requested to go to the hospital due to uncontrollable jerking, coughing and trouble breathing. About 5 p.m., NARMC requested the woman be escorted from the property after she checked herself out against medical advice and was creating a disturbance. Assist completed.
12:29 p.m. – Carroll County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old woman for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,855 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid and she remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD and on local charges.
2:02 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose on North Robinson. Animal Control was notified.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported a cow with its head stuck in a gate in the area of Sherman and Ridge Point. The owner was also notified.
2:37 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a suicidal female subject he knew was requesting to talk to a specific officer who wasn’t on duty at the time. He was referred to the BCSO because the officer in question was a deputy.
2:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Animal Control was notified.
2:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
4:28 p.m. – A caller reported an apparently disoriented elderly woman on West Stephenson in front of Legal Aid. An officer said the woman was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
4:53 p.m. – A man requested extra patrol on South Liberty due to problems with a neighbor. Officers were notified.
5:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto South Walnut from Main Street. Officers were notified.
6:07 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Autumn Run Trailer Park after a lock was cut from a storage unit. Officers were notified.
7:23 p.m. – A caller reported a break-in at a residence on North Willow while the tenant was out of town. A formal complaint was filed.
10:52 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated male subject creating a disturbance at an address on Franklin Street. An officer said that although the subject was yelling and intoxicated, no criminal activity had occurred.
