1:07 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked on Pine Street. The officer told the juvenile about the city’s curfew ordinance and he agreed to go home.
1:45 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked on East Walters. A wrecker service was also notified because the driver had a flat tire and no spare.
2:11 a.m. – A caller reported a subject playing loud music outside a residence on North Kimes and cursing at someone inside the residence. An officer made contact with the vehicle owner, who denied playing loud music or operating the vehicle that night. He agreed to keep the noise down anyway.
9:12 a.m. – A caller reported vehicle parked illegally at Country Club Circle and Connie Street. An officer said some vehicles were moved, but some were left in place because they were parked legally.
12:23 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on Tamarind because she hadn’t been in contact with anyone for a few days. An officer said no one answered the door at the residence, but he would try again later in the day.
3:16 p.m. – A man called to report his son left their residence that morning to go to church and he hadn’t seen or heard from him since. He said the 23-year-old man suffered from various medical problems and had no medication with him. An officer made contact with another family member who said she was going to check on the subject as well.
3:46 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman were fighting in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer checked on the couple, but they said they had only been arguing and it hadn’t been physical.
4:16 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the eviction process. The officer explained the proper steps to take.
4:42 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Clifford Street. An officer said a juvenile female was refusing to listen to her father and do her chores, so she was yelling and screaming about it. The officer advised her to mind her father.
7:06 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male shoplifter put merchandise in a brown purse and fled the store on foot. An officer located the 27-year-old man and arrested him for theft of property with bond set at $660. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:24 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-husband tried to get into her residence, but she had changed the locks and he left. Information noted for future reference.
10:23 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his wife at an address on Highway 123. He said she was an alcoholic and had turned off all means of contact with him. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she and the caller were fighting and she didn’t want to talk to him.
10:24 p.m. – A caller reported three juvenile males at Prospect and the Bypass were stopping vehicles and asking for a ride. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
