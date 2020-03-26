12:01 a.m. – A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on South Ash, but an officer responded and said the call was unfounded.
12:46 a.m. – A man called to report he was parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North beside a vehicle he believed had been stolen out of Carroll County. An officer spoke to Carroll County authorities and they had no report of that vehicle being stolen. The officer spoke to everyone in the store, but no one admitted to driving the vehicle. He said he would stay in the area for a little while to watch the vehicle.
1:37 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject was heading for Branson, Missouri, in a vehicle containing drugs and drug paraphernalia. An officer in the area said the vehicle described was parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North with no one around it.
3:10 a.m. – A male subject called via 911 to report hearing a woman screaming on the parking lot outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer spoke with a man and a woman who admitted to hitting each other, but neither one showed any marks on them. They agreed to separate for the night and the officer gave one subject a ride to another location.
7:19 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on north Adams Street due to illegal burning. An officer said a 55-year-old man was cited for illegal burning and was told to clean up the mess from tires he set on fire, which he stated he did for attention.
9:45 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
11:17 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported turning onto Lake Shore Drive from Pine Street. The driver also had an unsecured child in the car. Officers were notified.
11:17 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated and reckless driver was reported on Industrial Park Road. Officers were notified.
11:43 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about his ex-girlfriend harassing him regarding getting her personal property back. He was advised of his options.
12 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Taylor Drive due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
12:40 p.m. – A female subject called to report the father of her nephew took her cell phone from her residence the previous night. She said she would try to make contact with the subject through a family member before filing a theft complaint.
1:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Main and Bower.
1:56 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a child at an address on Shamrock. The caller said she could hear a man yelling inside the residence. An officer said the child was disciplined for coloring on the walls and no abuse was evident.
2:17 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer at an address on Harness Street to help with a possibly suicidal subject. An officer said the subject was calm and talking to EMS at the time he arrived on scene.
4:45 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on South Cherry due to juveniles breaking into a vacant house and vandalizing it. Officers were notified.
5:17 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject without a shirt was lying on the ground near Harness Mattress. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just sunbathing while waiting for a ride.
5:20 p.m. – An anonymous caller reported a juvenile begging for money on one side of South Pine with an adult male subject watching him from the other side of the street. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
6:43 p.m. – A caller reported three male subjects running through people’s yards and yelling at children outside playing on West Ridge. An officer spoke with two subjects in the area and they were advised to stay off other people’s property.
6:58 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on Floyd Avenue due to a suspicious male subject in the area the previous night. Officers were notified.
7:51 p.m. – A man called to report property stolen. An officer spoke to the subject and determined the property was in the possession of the caller’s estranged wife and no crime had been committed because they were still married.
8:23 p.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen out of Berryville. Officers were notified.
8:48 p.m. – A man called to report his elderly father, who suffered from dementia, was missing from their residence and had last been seen about two hours earlier. An officer said the man was located a few houses away where he was visiting with neighbors.
