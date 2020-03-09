12:11 a.m. – A reckless driver in an 18-wheeler was reported northbound on Highway 65 entering the south city limits. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
12:39 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject lying in the roadway at Prospect and Maple and crying. The 26-year-old woman said she had been in a disturbance with another female subject at a nearby residence, but she declined pursuing charges.
3:03 a.m. – A 27-year-old male inmate at the Newton County Jail was served with an HPD warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. He remained incarcerated.
3:58 a.m. – An employee at Daylight Donuts reported someone put up a donut tent outside Porter Pawn and put a sign on the Daylight Donuts’ property. He was advised he could take down the sign.
5:24 a.m. – The unattended death of a 68-year-old man was reported at an address on North Cherry. The coroner’s office was also notified.
7:31 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about the legality of a joke he was going to play on a friend. He was advised that the joke, which would eventually involve the subject being stopped by law enforcement, wasn’t a good idea.
8:52 a.m. – A 38-year-old male inmate at the Carroll County Jail was served with an HPD warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI with accident, endangering the welfare of a minor, refusal to submit to chemical test and reckless driving with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:13 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on Sunset Lane. An officer said it had been verbal only and the male subject involved had left the residence.
11:07 a.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole reported a female subject showed up at the office with drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
11:10 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible overdose at an address on East Watkins. A female subject was taken to NARMC for treatment.
11:42 a.m. – A 52-year-old woman went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. She was later released on a signature bond with a court date.
11:52 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report a parking lot wreck that occurred outside Wabash. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:30 p.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 29-year-old man with a warrant for theft of property with bond set at $680. He remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
1:31 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report another man stole items from the complainant’s residence while he was incarcerated and pawned them. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:59 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to report receiving a scam call in which two men said they were going to her residence. An officer spoke to her and determined she hadn’t released any personal information in the call, but she was referred to the BCSO for extra patrol because she lived outside the city.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported a woman feeding stray cats outside Crockett Tower after being asked to stop. He was advised to call when she was present and an officer would issue her a criminal trespass warning.
2:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at North Spring Road and the Bypass.
2:53 p.m. – A representative from Onstar reported tracking a stolen vehicle to the west side of the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the vehicle was towed per Jonesboro Police.
3:26 p.m. – A man called to report a generator and a cattle prod were taken from his pickup sometime within the previous two weeks. Information noted for future reference.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in a dune buggy on South Vine. An officer located the vehicle unoccupied at Minnie Harris Park, but he also said it was street legal.
4:10 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the Bypass and 2nd Street.
4:26 p.m. – A caller reported a dog left in a locked vehicle outside NARMC. An officer said it was 57 degrees outside and the dog appeared to be fine.
5:01 p.m. – A caller reported sheep out at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. An officer said there were no loose animals when he arrived.
5:40 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about identity theft. A formal complaint was filed.
5:43 p.m. – A recovery service reported repossessing a vehicle on North Robinson. Information noted for future reference.
5:57 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated female subject trying to flag down traffic in front of Grandma’s House. AN officer said the 40-year-old woman was partially intoxicated, but had mental issues and was going to go to a friend’s residence. About an hour later, a caller reported the woman was outside his residence on North Willow yelling and calling him names. An officer arrested her for public intoxication with bond set at $390, but she was later released on a signature bond.
6:18 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 entering the north city limits. An officer followed the vehicle, but found no probable cause for a traffic stop.
6:42 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Cottonwood Road from Taco Bell. Officers were notified.
8 p.m. – A woman called to report someone broke into her residence on North Spring Street while she was gone, but an officer said the report was unfounded.
8:25 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer determined it had been verbal only between a man and woman regarding money to buy cigarettes.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported several subjects playing loud music outside Oasis Bar and Grill. An officer said the subjects were gone when he arrived.
11:25 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at Ozark Mountain Inn due to management receiving several calls from an upset male subject. Officers were notified.
