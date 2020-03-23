1:33 a.m. – A male subject called to report he received multiple Facebook messages from a man claiming to be a U.S. marshal who was going to raid the caller’s residence on Cypress. The subject then showed up at the caller’s residence and was banging on the door. An officer arrested the 24-year-old man on a Newton County warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license with bond set at $560. He was later cited and released per Newton County. About 10:30 a.m., a woman called to report the subject was at her residence earlier that day claiming to be with the FBI, although he had no badge or identification as such. A formal complaint was filed.
8:42 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject at the Sports Complex on North Industrial Park Road. The subject’s vehicle had run out of gas, so the officer took him to get more fuel and back to his vehicle.
12:09 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside the Dollar General on Capps Road. Information noted for insurance purposes.
4:08 p.m. – A woman called to report her ex-husband, who suffered from dementia, was missing from his residence and was possibly driving to a store in Springfield, Missouri. Officers and other law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for him, but the original caller called again later that afternoon to report the man had returned safely.
4:26 p.m. – A two-vehicle, hit-and-run wreck was reported on Highway 65 in front of Shiloh Baptist Church. A formal complaint was filed.
6:44 p.m. – Arkansas State Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an unidentified subject for probation violation with bond set at $4,170 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but police weren’t arresting people on miscellaneous warrants, so the subject was cited and released with a new court date.
7:44 p.m. – An employee at Hudson’s Supermarket reported a suspicious vehicle that had been parked in the lower part of the parking lot each day about the same time. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:58 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on North Maple. An officer said the subject agreed to go with EMS for evaluation and treatment.
10:45 p.m. – A woman called to report someone knocking on the door of her residence and ringing the bell. She also said she could see lights shining through the window. An officer didn’t locate anyone suspicious after checking the area. He also advised that the residence was secured.
11:15 p.m. – An employee at Domino’s Pizza called to report receiving 15 calls from the same number. She said she wasn’t sure if it was a prank or if there might be an emergency. An officer tried to call the number, but got no answer.
