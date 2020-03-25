1:49 a.m. – A caller reported an unoccupied vehicle rolled into the porch of a residence on Hill Avenue. An officer filed a formal complaint.
2:06 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher requested an officer help firefighters with a structure fire at Family Budget Inn. Assist completed.
5:29 a.m. – Pulaski County authorities. Contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 34-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $920. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
7:59 a.m. – An employee at First Community Bank on East Ridge reported a male subject sleeping in the doorway of the business. An officer said the 43-year-old man agreed to move along.
9:52 a.m. – An officer advised he’d be out helping NARMC outside the Medical Plaza on Highway 65 North. Assist completed.
9:54 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about concealed carry laws. Information given.
10:50 a.m. – A reckless driver in a vehicle with no license plate was reported northbound on Highway 65 from the area of Flexsteel. An officer stopped the vehicle and issued several citations to the 31-year-old man.
12:28 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report a handgun stolen. A formal complaint was filed.
2:18 p.m. – A female subject called to report the father of her child was refusing to leave her residence on Cypress. A few minutes later, another caller reported the subject was trying to fight with him. An officer said the subject agreed to leave.
3:08 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about breaking up with her boyfriend and leaving some of her personal property at the residence. An officer advised her of her options.
4:13 p.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 31-year-old man for fleeing in a vehicle, improper passing and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $25,000. The warrant was confirmed valid and he remained incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
5:44 p.m. – A caller reported two large dogs roaming free on South Birch. Information left for Animal Control.
9:08 p.m. – A man called to report he had been playing around with a 15-year-old girl and ended up hurting her wrist. He said the girl’s mother was at the residence on East Prospect making a scene about it. An officer said the woman and her daughter went to the hospital with EMS. The woman called the following morning to talk to an officer about filing charges against the original caller. She said she would go to the HPD with her daughter later to file a formal complaint.
9:20 p.m. – An employee at an unnamed motel on Highway 65 North reported a highly-intoxicated male subject went to the motel looking for a room. He was informed the motel was all booked up and he left on foot, but returned a little while later with blood on his face and a welt on his head. An officer said the 53-year-old man was taken to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
9:52 p.m. – A female subject called to report she went to a friend’s house on East Bunn to help babysit the friend’s 2-year-old daughter, but the friend was highly intoxicated and started yelling at and threatening the caller. She said she ran away from the residence for her own safety. An officer said an arrest affidavit would be filed for battery and a child abuse hotline call was placed.
11:01 p.m. – A woman called to report a man and woman went to her residence on East Frick and were knocking on the door. She also said there was an occupied pickup parked in the middle of the street outside the residence. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they had been arguing about a lost phone. They agreed to leave the area.
