8:43 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he followed a dog running loose back to a residence on North Olive. The occupant said the dog must have jumped the fence and the owner of the dog wasn’t home at the time, but she would let him know.
8:58 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report several fraudulent checks written on his bank account. He was advised of the proper paperwork he needed for a formal complaint and he said he would work with the bank first.
9:28 a.m. – Two officers advised they’d be out at the NARMC Medical Plaza helping with a drive-through clinic. Assist completed.
10:21 a.m. – A female subject went to the HPD requesting an officer escort her to retrieve her dental records at a dentist’s office. An officer explained that it was a civil matter and she needed to contact an attorney.
10:43 a.m. – An employee at AMC called to report the theaters would be closed for several weeks, but crews would be coming and going from time to time. Information noted for future reference.
10:56 a.m. – A woman called requesting Animal Control remove two cats from her residence. She said she had obtained them on Facebook, but they were acting feral and one of them bit her. Animal Control tried to return her call, but got no answer.
12:12 p.m. – A Harrison School employee called to report vandalism at the old junior high building. A formal complaint was filed.
12:14 p.m. – A caller reported a disoriented woman wandering around the Walmart parking lot. An officer spoke to the woman, but she was fine and appeared to be panhandling.
1:27 p.m. – A 54-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information. (The HPD was locked down, so the procedure was completed by phone.) A 26-year-old man did the same about 10 minutes later.
2:04 p.m. – A caller reported a 36-year-old man possibly abusing his mother at an address on Dawson Drive. An officer said the matter had been verbal only and the parties agreed to separate.
3:55 p.m. – A caller reported two dogs running loose at the Soccer Complex. Animal Control was notified.
3:02 p.m. – A male subject requested extra patrol on Hummingbird after someone stopped at this residence and tried to steal dogs from a kennel. Officers were notified.
4 p.m. – A caller reported two juvenile females playing in the street on Summerhill Court and one almost ran into her vehicle with a scooter. An officer said the girls were gone when he checked the area.
4:03 p.m. – A caller reported possible animal neglect. Information left for Animal Control.
4:17 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject stole a computer and an area rug from the store and left in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65. Other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for the vehicle and the caller said he would take necessary paperwork to the HPD for a formal complaint.
4:33 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Country Club Road.
5:28 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Rust, Dust and Wanderlust.
5:44 p.m. – A man called to report a reckless driver almost ran him off the road on Highway 65 North near Game Stop, then the driver yelled at the caller’s wife. Officers were notified.
6:08 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated male subject panhandling at Wal-Mart Drive and Highway 65. An officer spoke to the 38-year-old man and said he wasn’t intoxicated, but had a leg injury that made him stumble. He declined any medical attention.
7:49 p.m. – Searcy County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on an 18-year-old female subject for theft of property with bond set at $680. The warrant was confirmed valid.
8:32 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog missing from her yard within the previous hour. Information left for Animal Control.
