12:10 a.m. – A woman called to report she was moving out of a residence on Union Road and went there to get more of her property, but she heard someone else walking around inside and there were no vehicles outside the house. An officer arrested an 18-year-old female subject on a warrant for theft of property. She was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
12:51 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 25-year-old woman last seen in Green Forest. Officers were notified.
7:32 a.m. – A woman called to report her estranged husband had made threats to go to her residence and kill her. An officer spoke to the woman and determined the threat had been made the previous day. The woman didn’t want to stay at a women’s shelter, but she did say she was going to file for an order of protection.
8:52 a.m. – A nursing home employee reported two residents had been involved in a disturbance. Information noted for future reference.
10:04 a.m. – A 30-year-old male inmate at the Boone County Jail was served with warrants for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with court orders on shoplifting and speeding with total bond set at $2,890 cash only. A 27-year-old male inmate was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of controlled substance with bond set at $1,085. Both remained incarcerated.
10:42 a.m. – A male subject called to report he hired a mechanic online to fix the transmission in a vehicle and paid for the service. However, the mechanic had changed locations and had the vehicle, but the caller didn’t know the new location. An officer located the new location and notified the caller.
10:43 a.m. – An employee at Century 21 called to report a homeless woman with several cats was refusing to leave the property when asked. An officer issued the 58-year-old woman a warning from criminal trespass and she agreed to leave.
11:15 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 65 from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
12:08 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road.
1:04 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had sold a house and was in the process of moving out, but the new owners were present and going through her belongings. An officer said the sale had already been closed and the house belonged to the new owners, but they agreed to let the caller move her property out of the house.
1:51 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a female subject who had been told to stay away from the business had returned. An officer cited the 33-year-old woman for criminal trespass and she agreed to move along.
2:17 p.m. – A man called to report another driver hit his vehicle at Main and Central and continued southbound. A formal complaint was filed.
3:44 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on West Newman. Information left for Animal Control.
6:13 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver forced his vehicle off the roadway near Walmart, then got behind him and was throwing his hands in the air and yelling. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the other vehicle, the driver of which said he was trying to stop the other driver to warn him about his reckless driving. An officer explained the potential consequences of such actions.
6:52 p.m. – A man called to report receiving harassing phone calls. An officer spoke to both parties and said it had been a misunderstanding.
9:13 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at an address on North Willow due to an unwanted male subject going onto the property from time to time. Officers were notified.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog had been in the area of North 3rd Street for the previous two days. Information left for Animal Control.
11:08 p.m. – A woman called to report someone broke another window in her residence on West Central with a rock. An officer filed a supplement to the complaint he had filed regarding the first incident.
