12:22 a.m. – A man called to report loud music coming from a residence on North Willow. He also said the stereo the subject was playing actually was stolen from the complainant. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn down the music. He had been allowed to borrow the stereo, but gladly returned it to the original caller.
1:27 a.m. – A caller reported a suspicious and possibly intoxicated male subject messing with vehicles on the Pace Industries parking lot off North Spring Road. An officer arrested the 45-year-old man for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and took him to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:57 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Country Mart.
8:22 a.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a 14-year-old girl reported as a runaway. Officers were notified.
9:28 a.m. – A man called to report he backed his vehicle over an embankment off of North Walnut and it was high centered. A wrecker service was also notified.
10:17 a.m. – Taney County (Missouri) authorities reported recovering a camper trailer reported stolen out of Harrison. Information passed on to detectives.
10:58 a.m. – A woman called to report money stolen from her residence at Tower Manor Apartments. A formal theft complaint was filed.
11:27 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject creating a disturbance in the lobby at the Post Office. An officer said the 58-year-old man was upset about not receiving his mail at his residence, but he agreed to leave the premises.
12:29 p.m. – A woman called requesting an officer check on her elderly brother at an address on North Cherry because he had been recovering from the flu and his wife had passed away. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was fine.
12:40 p.m. – A man called to report someone in an unmarked black SUV tried to pull over his daughter as she was driving away from the Walmart parking lot. He said the vehicle had blue lights, but his daughter didn’t stop because she didn’t recognize the vehicle as law enforcement. His daughter said the vehicle was stopped at the traffic signal and didn’t pursue her afterward. The information was noted for future reference and officers were notified to watch for the vehicle.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported goats loose at Cottonwood Road and Bunker Road. Animal Control was notified.
3:24 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report her Apple watch lost or stolen three days earlier. A formal complaint was filed.
3:40 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects in a vehicle parked off North Spring Road appeared to be smoking a controlled substance. Officers didn’t locate the vehicle after checking the area.
4:54 p.m. – A man called to report another male subject called him and said he was going to the caller’s residence to kill him. He said he didn’t need an officer, but he thought the subject was intoxicated. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the man for DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test with bond set at $1,455. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
4:59 p.m. – A caller reported three male subjects were involved in a disturbance in the area of North Willow and West Ridge. The caller said one of the subjects appeared to have a gun in his waistband and tried to reach for it before the other two subjects walked away southbound on North Willow. An officer spoke to two males at a residence on North Willow and told them to move if they were having issues with the people in the area. A few minutes later, the two subjects went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the incident. The officer asked them if they had a gun and one of the subjects pulled out a BB gun and laid it on the counter in the lobby. He was advised to not take a gun of any kind into the police department again, and to not carry it around town either. A little later, a woman approached an officer outside the HPD and said her husband told her that an officer was going to shoot him. She was referred to the city attorney. About 10:30 p.m., one of the subjects called to report he was at the other subject’s residence on North Willow when another man threw him out and twisted his arm to the point that it hurt badly enough he needed an ambulance. An officer said the subject was taken to NARMC. The other man was arrested for third-degree battery and later released after posting $910 professional bond.
5:26 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to report fraudulent use of her credit card. A formal complaint was filed.
7:47 p.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on South Oak. An officer said the dog was gone when he checked the area and the information was left for Animal Control.
7:51 p.m. – A woman requested extra patrol on Walker Avenue due to a suspicious male subject in the area. Officers were notified.
8:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a Boone County deputy on a traffic stop. Assist completed.
10:54 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on South Walnut. An officer said the occupant agreed to turn the music down.
11:06 p.m. – A man called to report his dogs were barking at a male subject standing on West College and he took off on foot. He declined any kind of complaint, but requested extra patrol.
