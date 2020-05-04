12:33 a.m. – A caller reported some subjects making a lot of noise at the car wash on West Central. An officer said a man and two women were trying to change a tire and the noise was loud because they were inside a stall.
5:08 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on Highway 7 South entering the city limits. Officers were notified.
8:47 a.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor had a dog that was tearing up the fence it was behind and she feared it would get loose. An officer said there was a board missing from the fence and a door hanger was left for the owner.
9:23 a.m. – A woman called to report a former employee refusing to return a key to the business. An officer spoke to the subject, who agreed to return the key the following morning.
9:47 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle on the Bypass near Kum & Go. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
9:48 a.m. – A city employee requested extra patrol of the park at Sherman and Maple due to vandalism. Officers were notified.
10:58 a.m. – A male subject called the HPD with questions regarding child safety seats. Information given.
11:13 a.m. – A female subject called requesting an officer check on her juvenile brothers because she feared there were drugs in the residence where they were living. An officer said everything was fine at the residence.
11:48 a.m. – A caller reported a possibly impaired driver had run through a fence on Bunker Road. An officer filed a formal report, but no arrests were noted.
12:58 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Pine. Officers were notified.
1:42 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking several subjects outside the closed Capital Pawn Shop. He later said they were waiting for family members.
1:55 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old woman for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, refusal to submit to arrest, resisting arrest and driving on a suspended license. She was later released after posting $10,000 bond.
2:17 p.m. – A caller reported lumber on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer cleared the roadway.
3:08 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject pulled a knife on another male subject outside an address on South Chestnut, then went back in the residence. An officer said both subjects denied a knife was pulled and they said it had been verbal only.
3:51 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife was refusing to let him have their children even after a stay-at-home order was lifted. Information noted for future reference.
4:15 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman walking along Industrial Park Road appeared to be getting ready to walk in traffic. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they had been arguing but would stay off the roadway.
4:20 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Highway 65 and Frances Street. The vehicle was removed from the roadway.
4:29 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
4:41 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject lying half in the grass and half in the roadway near the hospital. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
4:29 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on South Vine. Information left for Animal Control.
4:43 p.m. – A caller reported a traffic jam outside Arvest Bank on North Walnut. An officer said it was all drivers wanting to go to the same drive-thru window, so there were advised there were three other windows from which to choose.
4:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported on Senior Parkway. An officer located the vehicle, but it was parked and unoccupied.
6:16 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a child riding in the front seat of a vehicle. An officer advised her it was not illegal.
6:20 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for failure to appear in court on theft of property with bond set at $960 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond because no area jails were holding misdemeanor inmates.
6:27 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a male subject stating he had a fast heartbeat. When the dispatcher asked for his name, he said he was feeling better and disconnected. Officers were notified.
7:12 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported passing several other motorists in the turn lane before turning onto the Walmart parking lot. An officer located the vehicle parked and unoccupied.
8:31 p.m. – Firefighters requested an officer at Spring and Central where a male subject appeared to have collapsed. An officer said the subject had been meditating. The officer also logged that the subject was wearing a face mask and a red fedora and was carrying a broom.
9:21 p.m. – Branson, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 24-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia, open container in vehicle, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license and first-degree forgery with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was incarcerated with a hold for the HPD.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers doing donuts on the old junior high parking lot. An officer said he didn’t witness the subjects driving, but their tires were hot and had rocks stuck in them. They agreed to leave the area.
11:55 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects yelling at each other outside an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to some subjects still in the area who said the offending party was gone before the officer arrived on scene.
