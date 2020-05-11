12:30 a.m. – A caller reported hearing what sounded like someone going through lumber at Meek’s. An officer said no one was in the area when he checked.
3:10 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from the south interchange. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested a 33-year-old woman for DWI, careless or prohibited driving, resisting arrest, refusal to submit to chemical test and endangering the welfare of a minor with bond set at $2,845. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration and a 2-year-old boy in the vehicle was released to a DHS worker.
9:55 a.m. – A woman called to report a vicious dog running loose on West Ridge had attacked her dog and she feared it would go after her and her family as well. An officer said there were no visible injuries to the caller’s dog, but he spoke to the owner of the offending animal.
10:33 a.m. – Boone County authorities reported receiving a call regarding a two-vehicle, non-injury wreck on Highway 43 near Forest Heights Elementary and they needed to know if the location was in or out of the city limits. An officer said the wreck was about 100 yards outside the city, so state police were notified.
11:19 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at an address on South Sycamore when a motorist had backed over a natural gas meter. Assist completed.
11:39 a.m. – A woman called to report text messages sent to her daughter’s phone. An officer said the messages were spam, so the caller was advised to delete them and block the number.
1 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about obtaining a restraining order. He was advised of the proper steps to take.
1:28 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a room at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer spoke to the subjects, who were both intoxicated, and said it had been verbal only regarding their relationship. About 3, the man called to report the woman was causing problems again. An officer responded and spoke to the man about potential consequences of calling police when there is no emergency.
1:50 p.m. – A caller reported a car parked in a no-parking area at Autumn Run Trailer Park. An officer made contact with the owner and she agreed to move the vehicle.
5:49 p.m. – An anonymous female subject called to report a strange woman approached her at the Holiday Inn Express the previous night requesting to do laundry. She then said she would have her grandkids do the wash and offered to give the caller $200. She was concerned that the woman might have been involved in a missing person case. Information noted for future reference.
6:12 p.m. – A male subject called to report another male subject harassing and threatening him and other people. He said the subject showed up at his residence with a pipe, but didn’t hit him with it. He was advised of the proper steps to take to obtain a criminal trespass warning and a no-contact order.
6:20 p.m. – A man called to report possible drug activity involving a 13-year-old girl. Information passed on to narcotics division.
7:43 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 23-year-old male subject for hot checks with bond set at $284.85. The warrant was confirmed valid.
8:26 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to turn in a phone he found on Highway 65 in front of Ozark Crossing.
8:47 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an address on South Ash, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
8:52 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Wal-Mart Drive.
9 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 from Bergman. Officers were notified.
11:16 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested in the area of Hester Drive due to a suspicious vehicle in the area. Officers were notified.
