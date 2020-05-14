12:13 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside Dollar General on Highway 65 North. He later said the woman had fallen asleep after leaving the store, but she was awake and on her way again.
12:53 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Prospect. An officer spoke to a woman at the residence who said she was just yelling because her dog ran off.
3:06 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject in the bed of a pickup outside Ozark Mountain Inn was screaming for someone to call police. Officers said the vehicle was gone when they checked the area, so other local law enforcement agencies were asked to watch for it. About 4:30, Boone County authorities located the vehicle and took a 36-year-old man to the HPD. He was arrested for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:19 a.m. – An NARMC employee requested an officer help with a patient in the ambulance bay. Assist completed.
7:12 a.m. – An employee at the Boone County Senior Center called to report a window screen had been cut and it appeared someone tried to gain entry overnight. Management declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
8:24 a.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, who said they were arguing about the residence being cleaned.
8:33 a.m. – An employee at Dollar General called to report a subject had shoplifted some merchandise and fled in a vehicle. Within minutes, an officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle. The juvenile female was cited and released to a guardian.
8:38 a.m. – Animal Control went to an address on Highway 62 East to help Boone County authorities locate a dog. He later said the dog was captured and taken to the city pound.
8:42 a.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Chestnut, but an officer spoke to the occupants and said it had been verbal only.
10:51 a.m. – A caller reported a woman had been bitten by a dog at an address on East Argyle. A formal complaint was filed.
10:51 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he was transporting an elderly woman to NARMC from Cottonwood Heights Apartments. He also filed a formal report for elder abuse.
11:14 a.m. – A woman called to report another driver almost hit her vehicle on Main Street in front of Sam Alexander Pharmacy. The caller said she followed the vehicle and the other driver was still irate and driving recklessly northbound on Highway 65 from Highway 43. Officers were notified.
12:08 p.m. – A caller reported some lumber on the roadway at Prospect and the Bypass. An officer said the roadway was cleared prior to his arrival.
12:22 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass from Prospect. An officer stopped the vehicle and said the elderly man was on his way to Valley Springs. He was advised to drive more carefully.
12:33 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother was trying to kick her out of the caller’s stepfather’s residence. An officer went to the location on South Ash, but the caller was gone.
2:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Prospect and the Bypass.
2:40 p.m. – A female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a warrant for terroristic threatening, endangering the welfare of a minor and third-degree domestic battery. She was later released after posting $3,400 professional bond.
3:28 p.m. – A caller reported several juveniles on the playground equipment at Lake Harrison Park. An officer told the juveniles they couldn’t be on the equipment, but one juvenile fled on foot. The officer located that subject and advised him not to run from police or lie about his name. About an hour later, another caller reported more kids on the equipment. An officer secured police tape around the scene and the juveniles left.
4:02 p.m. – A caller reported batteries stolen from heavy machinery at Maple Leaf Cemetery. He declined a formal complaint, but extra patrol was issued.
4:35 p.m. – A caller reported she almost hit a stalled vehicle on Highway 123. An officer said the vehicle had run out of gas, but the driver returned with more and was on his way again.
5:39 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 42-year-old man for DWI, driving on a suspended license, improper window tint, unsafe vehicle and refusal to submit to chemical test. He was later released after posting $2,330 professional bond. A 39-year-old woman in the car was arrested for public intoxication with bond set at $390 and later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
6:12 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a citizen reporting someone driving an old police car and impersonating an officer in the area of East Sherman. While looking for the vehicle, the officer was approached by a girl stating the driver of the vehicle was a scruffy-looking young male subject. The vehicle was reported on Old Bergman Road, but officers didn’t locate it after checking the area. About 8 p.m., Boone County authorities reported a deputy was out with the vehicle on North Robinson. Officers located a BB gun in the vehicle. Along with a light, but it wasn’t blue. The 18-year-old male subject was released.
6:22 p.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence. Officers were notified and the information was left for Animal Control.
7:02 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North Willow. Dispatch said the caller was talking in circles and just wanted extra patrol issued. An officer went to the address, where a male subject said there had been no disturbance. He was advised to keep the noise down nonetheless.
7:57 p.m. – A woman called to report the rear window broken out of her vehicle while it was parked on North Willow. She declined a formal complaint, but requested extra patrol.
9:02 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a possible heroin overdose at Days Inn. An officer said the 25-year-old woman refused medical treatment.
9:53 p.m. – A caller reported a driver revving the engine of a vehicle on the parking lot outside Wendy’s and creating a noise disturbance. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
10:44 p.m. – An employee at Mercy Hospital in Berryville requested an officer check on a female subject at an address on Melshire. The caller said the subject was supposed to be at work two hours earlier and had never before been late. An officer went to the address, but another resident said the subject didn’t live there. An officer did make contact with the subject, who said she had overslept and would contact her co-worker.
11:59 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged two male subjects on the north side of the square playing Pokémon Go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.