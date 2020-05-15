12:41 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop served a 23-year-old male subject with a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to comply with court orders on criminal trespass, no driver’s license, improper use of registration and shoplifting with bond set at $1,305, as well as a BCSO warrant for failure to comply with court orders on theft by receiving, no seat belt and driving on a suspended license with bond set at $1,685. He was later released with a new court date.
2:37 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer help an ambulance crew at Minnie Harris Park. An officer said a female subject was transported back to an address on South Ash and he later located property she said she lost and returned it to her.
6:57 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a possibly suicidal female subject at an address on East Johnson Road. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was fine and didn’t want to harm herself.
8:15 a.m. – A male subject went to the HPD to report his ex-wife had his stimulus check and refused to let him have it. He was advised it was a civil matter.
8:21 a.m. – An employee at Tips and Toes called to report a woman went to the business with an expired gift certificate and became irate when the business refused to honor it. She only asked the information be noted, but the other woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about the incident. An officer took her statement.
8:55 a.m. – A man called to report his mailbox on Ozark Drive had been damaged overnight. He only asked that the information be noted for future reference.
10:22 a.m. – A parking lot hit-and-run wreck was reported outside Crossfit Recharge. Information noted for insurance purposes.
10:26 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop cited a 23-year-old male subject for possession of controlled substance. He was released with a court date.
12:34 p.m. – A caller reported finding a bicycle near the tennis courts at the old junior high. An officer took it to the station for safekeeping.
1:16 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 47-year-old man for driving on a license suspended for DWI, improper use of registration and theft by receiving. An officer seized the license plate from the vehicle and the man was released after posting $1,465 cash bond, but he was also served with a Boone County warrant for failure to appear in court on hot checks and released with a new court date.
1:22 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of Burger King.
2:06 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on his sister because he hadn’t been able to talk to her. An officer said the woman was fine and just didn’t have a way to contact her brother.
2:47 p.m. – A caller reported someone shooting a gun behind a business on Industrial Park Road. An officer cited a 46-year-old man for discharging a firearm in the city limits and seized his concealed carry permit.
3:24 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with injuries was reported at Highway 65 and Hester Drive.
4:12 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject with a dog walking along the Bypass near Ramsey Motors and flipping people off as they drive by. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was giving her dog hand signals, not flipping people off.
4:15 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested an 18-year-old male subject on a warrant for theft of property. He was later released after posting $680 professional bond.
4:17 p.m. – An employee at Hibbett Sports reported a male subject ran out of the store with merchandise, then fled northbound on Highway 65 in a vehicle. A few minutes later, a state trooper advised he stopped the vehicle north of the city limits. Two male subjects in the vehicle were cited for theft of property and the merchandise was returned to the store.
4:27 p.m. – A male subject called to report he took his vehicle to be detailed and a pair of earbuds were missing when he picked up the vehicle. An officer determined the earbuds weren’t stolen and were actually broken, so the caller withdrew the statement.
4:35 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Main Street in front of O’Reilly Automotive.
5:07 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject running through people’s yards on South Chestnut. Officers were notified.
5:40 p.m. – A caller reported some people who might be under the influence of a controlled substance outside the First Lutheran Church. An officer responded and requested an ambulance for a male subject who thought he had been poisoned. A 54-year-old woman was also served with an unspecified Bentonville Police warrant and released with a new court date.
6:37 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out running people off the playground equipment at Lake Harrison Park.
6:39 p.m. – A woman on South Ash called to report a neighbor stealing water. About the same time, a male subject called to report the woman was threatening him for taking water. An officer responded, later saying the male subject apologized to the caller and everything was fine at the time.
8:16 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Stephenson due to a subject being threatened.
