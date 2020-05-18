12:21 a.m. – An officer on patrol logged three subjects playing Pokémon Go on the north side of the square.
3:03 a.m. – A male subject called to report a possibly suicidal female juvenile, but he didn’t know where she lived. An officer was able to make contact with the girl’s father, who said the girl was fine and the caller was a boy who bullied her at school.
8:42 a.m. – A detective reported he would be out at an address on Herb Terry Road. He later said the subject at the residence would be going to the station to talk with him.
9:11 a.m. – A male subject called from a dentist’s office stating staff refused to allow him to accompany his girlfriend in back for her dental procedure. He was advised that he would need to find another dentist if he didn’t agree with the policy.
9:45 a.m. – A 60-year-old man went to the HPD to be served with a warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of rented property with bond set at $5,000. He was later released on a signature bond.
9:51 a.m. – A caller requested extra patrol in the morning hours on East Sherman due to a reckless driver. Officers were notified.
9:59 a.m. – A woman called to report an unknown animal in the garage of her residence on West Ridge. Animal Control was notified.
10:44 a.m. – A male subject called to report a Texas prison inmate was using the caller’s father’s Social Security number. Information noted for future reference.
11:05 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject on the parking lot was claiming his mother had assaulted him. About the same time, the woman called to report her son had jumped out of her vehicle claiming she had assaulted him. An officer said the man was just upset with his family and everything was fine at the time.
12:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Rock Springs Road and First National Bank Drive.
12:42 p.m. – An employee at Days Inn reported a possibly intoxicated man creating a disturbance in a guest room. An officer said the disturbance had been verbal only over payment for the room and the subject’s mother was advised to stop letting him in the room if she didn’t want the disturbance to continue.
12:44 p.m. – A male subject called to report his wife’s 89-year-old grandfather was missing from a location in Michigan. Information noted for future reference.
1:58 p.m. – An employee at Hibbett Sports reported three suspicious juveniles inside the store. The subjects left the store before an officer arrived on scene.
2:13 p.m. – A caller reported lumber on the roadway in front of Kum & Go. An officer said the roadway was cleared.
2:35 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted for insurance purposes.
2:49 p.m. – A female subject called to report someone had charged more than $1,700 on her Best Buy account. She went to the HPD later to file a formal complaint.
3:18 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to the officer who seized his birth certificate and Social Security card. The property was returned to him.
4:27 p.m. – An employee at Sassy Wags called to report an unwanted male subject at the business. An officer advised the 41-year-old man not to return to the business if he wasn’t prepared to pay the veterinarian bill for a cat.
5:10 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Cash Saver.
7:58 p.m. – A male subject went to the HPD requesting someone call the BCSO because his wife hit him, ripped his shirt and poured kerosene on him at an address on Old Capps Road. Boone County authorities requested an officer detain the subject as a suspect in a domestic disturbance. Assist completed.
8:33 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a vehicle parked outside Mediquick. He later said the female subject was just trying to fix a headlight.
9:18 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged an unoccupied vehicle parked behind First Presbyterian Church.
9:41 p.m. – An officer on patrol logged some subjects on the parking lot off Lake Shore Drive.
10:09 p.m. – Newton County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 32-year-old man for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
10:12 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on East Fick, but an officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
11:32 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out helping firefighters at an address on Brookhaven. Assist completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.