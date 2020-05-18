9:25 a.m. – A female subject called to report a dog missing from her residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
9:41 a.m. – An NARMC employee reported a male subject was urinating on the parking lot. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he had been walking around outside but denied the allegation.
10:07 a.m. – NARMC requested an officer at an address on Highway 123 to help with a female subject who accidentally took too many sleeping pills and wasn’t feeling well. Assist completed.
12:16 p.m. – An employee at Dollar General reported illegal dumping at the business. He later said he would make contact with the landlord of the suspects.
12:26 p.m. – A male subject called to report he left his wallet on the service desk at Walmart and someone had stolen it when he returned for it. An officer reviewed video surveillance and said the caller hadn’t left his wallet at the store. He said he wasn’t sure where it might be, so the information was noted in case it was turned in.
12:58 p.m. – A man went to the HPD to report a handgun stolen from his vehicle. A formal theft complaint was filed.
1:06 p.m. – A male subject called to find out if his dog had been picked up. Information left for Animal Control.
1:17 p.m. – A male subject called to report an elderly neighbor went to his residence stating her daughter was abusing her and trying to poison her. An officer responded and the woman said he was suffering a manic attack, but she declined any medical treatment. Extra patrol was issued for her residence.
1:51 p.m. – A man called to report some juveniles on the rocks above Crooked Creek across from the tennis courts and it looked like they didn’t have a way back across the creek. An officer said the boys eventually walked up the hill and left the area.
2:12 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbor’s dogs were getting loose and tearing up her property, including trash and potted plants. Information left for Animal Control.
2:36 p.m. – A woman called to report being harassed by a subject when she went to the Goodwill Store. Officers were notified.
3:19 p.m. – A female subject called to ask if it were legal for an officer to force someone to get back in their vehicle if on private property. An officer explained traffic laws.
3:48 p.m. – A caller reported a two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries at Highway 65 and Forward Drive.
4:13 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Harness Street and Bunker Road.
4:31 p.m. – A man called requesting an officer check on a female subject at an address on Highway 123 due to allegations of domestic abuse. An officer said no one answered the door at the residence, so the information was noted for future reference.
5:13 p.m. – A caller reported a dog wearing a shock collar running loose around Ozark Mountain Inn. Information passed on to Animal Control.
6:14 p.m. – A caller reported a dog that had bitten a child on North Oak was running loose instead of being quarantined. An officer spoke to the owner about the potential consequences of allowing the dog to run at large.
6:41 p.m. – A man called to report his ex-wife leaving their 8-year-old son home alone while she went to work. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she would find someone to watch the boy while she works.
10:15 p.m. – A woman called to report a dog got loose from her residence. Information left for Animal Control.
11:07 p.m. – A male subject called to report he returned home on South Ash to find a window broken out of the residence and the front door standing open. He said he didn’t think anything was missing from the residence, but a formal complaint was filed for breaking or entering.
11:17 p.m. – A man called to report four subjects in a pickup assaulted his wife and her brother at Ozark Mountain Inn. An officer said the suspects were gone when he arrived and no one present wanted to file for charges at the time, so he left a voluntary statement form for the complainant to complete if he changed his mind.
11:30 p.m. – A caller reported a physical disturbance at an address on Cypress. An officer responded and said he found a male subject who appeared to have been in an altercation, but he denied it. No other disturbance was located.
