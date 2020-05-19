1:12 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a stalled vehicle at the north interchange. It was moved off the roadway.
2:35 a.m. – A caller reported a stalled vehicle on the roadway on Highway 65 in front of Good Guys Pizza. It was moved off the highway.
6:20 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver southbound on Highway 7 North from Bunker Road. Officers were notified.
7:38 a.m. – A 31-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
9:54 a.m. – A woman called to report her daughter harassing her by phone and email and she couldn’t figure out how to block the number. She went to the HPD later and an officer showed her how to block the number.
10:40 a.m. – A caller reported a disabled pickup on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
10:48 a.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle at Union Road and East South Avenue. An officer left a 24-hour tow warning on the car.
10:57 a.m. – A woman called via 911 to report a man left her at the Family Budget Inn and took all of her property. An officer took the caller to her own residence and said the property would be a civil matter.
11:09 a.m. – A caller reported a large dog running loose on Ritz Road. Animal Control was notified.
11:17 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Prospect Avenue. Officers were notified.
11:18 a.m. – A 61-year-old man went to the HPD to update sex offender registry information.
11:32 a.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject driving circles around the parking lot while yelling at customers and playing a trumpet. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:55 a.m. – A woman called to report she had been involved in a parking lot wreck outside Walmart earlier that morning. Information noted for insurance purposes.
12:10 p.m. – A caller reported what appeared to be a disturbance between a woman and some male subjects at Ridge and Willow. An officer said the subjects were buying a vehicle.
12:26 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing an abandoned vehicle from The Links. Information noted for future reference.
12:33 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on the Bypass passing Cash Saver. Officers were notified.
2:27 p.m. – A caller reported a sewer leak on Cresthaven Lane. Sewer Department personnel were notified.
3:04 p.m. – A caller reported people riding four-wheelers on Hester Drive. An officer said the ATVs were no longer in the area when he arrived, but a citizen told him where the riders lived. No one answered the door at the residence.
3:22 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on the Bypass. Animal Control was notified.
4:35 p.m. – A man and woman went to the HPD to report buying a vehicle from an individual, then finding out it was damaged. They were advised it was a civil matter.
4:29 p.m. – A female subject called to report subjects entered her uncle’s residence on South Ash without permission. A few minutes later, a woman with power of attorney over the homeowner called to report the subjects entering the residence were friends of the man and had permission. She said the original caller was upset because she was removed as caregiver for the man, who had serious health problems. The original caller was notified not to call police regarding the matter again.
4:31 p.m. – A caller reported some juveniles tearing down police tape around playground equipment at Lake Harrison Park. An officer said the subjects were leaving when he arrived on scene and he replaced the yellow tape.
7:40 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on South Ash. He said he could hear yelling and screaming and thought a woman had assaulted a man. An officer said all was quiet when he arrived and no one would answer the door.
8:22 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a man and woman who had been warned to stay away from the store were on the parking lot with a minivan that had the doors and hood open. An officer said the subjects were cited for criminal trespass and agreed to leave the area.
8:33 p.m. – A caller reported a stalled vehicle on the Bypass in front of Taco Bell. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he arrived.
9:07 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity on South Ash. He said one of the suspects left in a vehicle before an officer responded. The officer located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, locating a small amount of controlled substance.
10:06 p.m. – A caller reported people yelling at each other outside an address on South Ash. An officer said the dispute had been verbal only between neighbors, but was resolved.
10:25 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been assaulted and property stolen from her at a former residence on a date she couldn’t remember. She was advised it was a civil matter.
10:47 p.m. – A woman called to report her neighbors on West Ridge were making a lot of noise. An officer said the noise was a 1-year-old child throwing toys around, but the mother said she would try to keep the noise down. The caller reported the same complaint about an hour later, but an officer informed her that no charges could be filed on a toddler.
11:26 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 27-year-old man for second-degree domestic battery. The warrant was confirmed valid and he was later released after posting $3,500 professional bond.
