3:42 a.m. – A female subject called to report her boyfriend took a swing at her while she was going through his phone. Then, she said, she hit him back afterward while he was going to sleep. An officer responded and arrested the 34-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later released on a signature bond.
6:58 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject had been slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle that had been parked outside Kum & Go for about 30 minutes. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
7:46 a.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject at Hardee’s after he had made suicidal comments on Facebook. An officer spoke to the man, who said he didn’t want to harm himself, but he did say he was going to see a counselor later that day.
7:55 a.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to narcotics division.
9:23 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Country Club Road. Animal Control was notified.
10:52 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Dollar General on Highway 65 North.
10:54 a.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about identity theft. He was referred to the BCSO due to living outside the city.
1205 p.m. – A female subject called to report she let a male subject take one of her vehicles in December before he decided to buy it, but he hadn’t returned it. She was advised it was a civil matter.
12:14 p.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about the age at which a child could be legally left at home. Information given.
12:48 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Gordon. An officer said there was a disciplinary issue with a young juvenile, but everything was fine at the time.
12:57 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend took property she was renting and pawned some of it. An officer emailed her a statement form to complete and return for a formal complaint.
1:11 p.m. – A man called to talk to an officer about the rape of a girl that occurred about seven years earlier. Information passed on to detectives.
1:15 p.m. – An employee at Cox South requested an officer check on a female subject who made a suicidal comment after calling to check on her account balance. An officer spoke to her, but she said it was just an off-hand comment.
3 p.m. – A caller reported a homeless woman had set up camp outside the Senior Center. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived, but she would be issued a criminal trespass warning if she returned.
3:24 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass near Clay Maxey Ford. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported an abandoned vehicle outside an address on North Rowland. An officer said the vehicle wasn’t reported stolen, so he advised the caller he could have it towed at the owner’s expense.
4:19 p.m. – A caller reported a stray dog had possibly had puppies in a wooded area off Cottonwood Road. Information passed on to Animal Control.
4:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out picking up some license plates on Harrison Hill. The plates weren’t reported stolen, so the officer disposed of them.
5:07 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject sitting beside South Main Street was flipping people off as they drove past. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she was just resting her feet before continuing walking.
5:30 p.m. – A male subject called to report he was visiting a friend at an address on East College when a man walked by and hit the caller’s vehicle with a stick, breaking a mirror. An officer issued the suspect a citation to appear in court and a formal criminal mischief complaint was filed.
5:36 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call regarding a vehicle on fire on Shamrock. Assist completed.
5:53 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother-in-law pulled her arm and hurt her, then broke all her cigarettes. An officer said the caller left the area with another relative and no charges would be filed due to the suspect being disabled.
6:11 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Frick due to speeding drivers.
8:28 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity. Information passed on to narcotics division.
10:29 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Brewer. An officer spoke to a male subject at the location who said he and his girlfriend had been arguing about her changing his Facebook password, but she was gone and he would calm down.
10:28 p.m. – A caller reported a noise disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer spoke to the occupants, where were a little intoxicated and the disturbance was verbal only.
11:09 p.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an address on Summerhill Court. Officers responded and said some juveniles fled from the residence on foot, but they and the homeowner were issued citations. About an hour later, another caller reported hearing a possible disturbance at the residence, but an officer said the subjects were just watching TV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.