12:45 a.m. – Moberly, Missouri, Police contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 37-year-old man for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance with no bond amount shown. The warrant was confirmed valid, but the location was out of extradition range.
2:19 a.m. – A caller reported a subject using a loud drill outside an address on North Cherry. An officer responded to the location, where a male subject said he had been using a drill. However, he was done and was just relaxing with his girlfriend.
4:30 a.m. – An employee at Kum & Go reported finding a license plate outside the business. An officer said it wasn’t reported stolen, so he took it to the HPD for safekeeping.
5:26 a.m. – A caller reported losing his wallet, possibly at the Splash Car Wash on the Bypass. Information noted in case it was turned in.
6:46 p.m. – A three-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Highway 43 and Old Bergman Road.
8:39 a.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Bogle. Animal Control was notified.
9:01 a.m. – A man in Missouri called requesting an officer check on a female subject at The Links because she hadn’t shown up for work for a few days. An officer spoke to the subject’s boyfriend, who said she had been out of town for a few days, but had just returned to Harrison.
9:47 a.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in front of an address on Beverly Drive. The caller said a woman was screaming and holding a child. An officer spoke to the subjects and said they were fine at the time. They were also informed they needed to contact Searcy County authorities due to arrest warrants.
10:42 a.m. – A recovery service reported theft or vandalism to a residence on Racquet Run that had been foreclosed. Information noted for insurance purposes.
11:22 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
11:51 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without authorization. Officers were notified, but Boone County canceled the request about an hour later after the vehicle was located.
11:59 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to talk to an officer about his juvenile daughter sending nude photos of herself to a male subject. He was referred to the BCSO due to the incident happening outside the city.
12:05 p.m. – A caller reported panhandlers at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive. The caller was advised it wasn’t illegal.
12:26 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out at Central and Pine helping people remove debris from the roadway.
1:25 p.m. – A caller reported finding used syringes on Arbor Drive. An officer properly disposed of the items.
1:28 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 24-year-old woman on a warrant for failure to appear in court on no driver’s license, failure to present insurance and no seat belt. She was later released after posting $540 professional bond.
1:53 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at the north interchange.
2 p.m. – A caller reported possible drug activity in a rental house. She was advised of the eviction process.
2:01 p.m. – A woman called to report her foster son wasn’t respecting her daughter’s private space. An officer spoke with the boy and said he had a better understanding of the matter.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported an unrestrained juvenile in a vehicle northbound on Highway 65 near Community First Bank. Officers were notified.
3:15 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject had her vehicle and wouldn’t return it. She was advised it was a civil matter.
3:39 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Main Street from Bower. Officers were notified.
4:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on East Stephenson.
5:27 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a shoplifter fled the store through the garden center then in a vehicle. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and cited a 25-year-old man for theft of property. A 25-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant charging her as a habitual offender with possession of heroin, possession of hydrocodone, possession of drug paraphernalia and shoplifting with no bond amount shown and another warrant for revocation of suspended sentence with no bond amount shown. She was later taken to the Newton County Jail for incarceration.
6:21 p.m. – A male subject called to report his sister had been on a trip to Fayetteville that day, but was missing. An officer began a formal report for missing person, but the subject’s father called about an hour later to report she had stopped to visit a friend and lost cell phone service, but was fine.
6:44 p.m. – A 49-year-old man went to the HPD to turn in a shirt he received by mail. He was advised to donate the item to charity.
8:38 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Nicholson due to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
8:46 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject screaming in a vehicle parked on East South Avenue. An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrested the 36-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI and refusal to submit to chemical test. She was later released after posting $2,875 professional bond.
8:55 p.m. – A caller reported subjects screaming outside an address on South Vine. An officer said they were children playing, but they were going inside for the night.
9:26 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance in a residence on West Prospect. An officer said it had been verbal only between two female subjects.
9:59 p.m. – A caller reported having problems with neighbors and possible drug activity. Information passed on to narcotics division.
10:35 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject carrying a teddy bear was screaming at passing motorists on the square. An officer said the 59-year-old woman was suffering mental issues, so NARMC was also advised.
11:51 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old man on a warrant for second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $530. He was later released with a court date due to COVID-19 protocols.
