12:22 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle taken without authorization. Officers were notified, but the request was canceled about an hour later after the vehicle was recovered.
12:58 a.m. – A female subject called to report she was being harassed regarding comments she made on Instagram. She said she lived in Carroll County, but the subjects were threatening to call the HPD. Information noted for future reference.
2:46 a.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported turning onto Airport Road from Highway 65. An officer located the vehicle outside an address on Cypress, advising the woman was fine and just tired from driving all night.
6:35 a.m. – A man called to report a female subject he didn’t know got in his vehicle while he was inside Casey’s on Highway 65 North and was refusing to get out. An officer said the 20-year-old female at first gave false names, but the was identified and then taken to NARMC for evaluation after making suicidal comment. An NARMC employee called requesting an officer help with the subject, who was being unruly. The officer said she was sedated, but they called again about 15 minutes later because she was trying to leave. The officer said she was sedated again and restrained.
7:21 a.m. – A man called to report a dog missing from his residence. Information passed on to Animal Control.
8:22 a.m. – An officer out at the Boone County Jail served a 28-year-old male inmate with a warrant for tampering with physical evidence, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia with no bond amount shown. He remained incarcerated.
9:45 a.m. – A woman called to report a male subject hacked the Facebook account of her mother, over whom the caller held power of attorney. She was referred to Flippin Police because her mother lived in a nursing home there. She went to the HPD later to talk to an officer about the incident, but she was advised nothing criminal had occurred.
11:27 a.m. – A 34-year-old man called to update sex offender registry information.
11:29 a.m. – An officer advised by radio he was trying to stop a vehicle southbound on the Bypass, then the driver wrecked on the Clay Maxey Ford parking lot. The officer seized the 85-year-old woman’s license and another officer took her home.
12:21 p.m. – A wrecker service reported towing two trailers from the parking lot outside Pippin Wholesale. Information noted for future reference.
12:22 p.m. – A caller reported the traffic signal at Speer Drive and Industrial Park Road was malfunctioning. The Street Department was notified, and an officer put a four-way stop sign at the intersection.
1:03 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported at Capps Road and Old Farm Road.
1:15 p.m. – A caller reported a dog running loose on Industrial Park Road near Fire Station 2. Animal Control was notified.
1:36 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a disabled vehicle at Highway 43 and North Spring Road. A wrecker service was also notified.
1:46 p.m. – A caller reported going to the AT&T store, but there were no employees present in the store. An officer said the business had been closed since March and a cleaning crew had apparently left the door unlocked. Management was notified and an officer performed a walk through after employees were on scene.
1:58 p.m. – A caller reported a pot-bellied pig without shelter at an address on North Maple. Animal Control was notified.
2:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report her ex-boyfriend had hacked her phone. A formal complaint was filed.
3:02 p.m. – A three-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported in front of McDonald’s on Main Street.
3:11 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject vomiting in the grass beside Forward Drive. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
3:13 p.m. – A caller reported a possibly intoxicated woman yelling and screaming at employees in the drive-thru lane at Wendy’s. Officers were notified.
3:24 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested an officer notify next of kin for a female subject found unresponsive in a cemetery who showed a Harrison address. Assist completed.
4:03 p.m. – A 23-year-old female subject went to the HPD to turn herself in on a combined HPD/BCSO warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license, no driver’s license and speeding. She was later released after posting $1,310 professional bond.
4:08 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on South Main Street. Officers were notified.
4:09 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the west side of the square.
4:29 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an apartment at The Links. An officer said the occupants agreed to turn down the music.
4:51 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on South Sycamore. Officers arrested a 32-year-old woman for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710 and a 28-year-old woman for possession of controlled substance and third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $3,130. Both were later released on signature bonds.
7:23 p.m. – A caller reported a disturbance at an address on North Willow. An officer said one male subject was transported to NARMC for evaluation and treatment.
7:28 p.m. – A woman called to report she left her wallet on the fender of her vehicle and drove away from Walmart. She said she returned about 10 minutes later and found some of the contents, then she was told by a witness that a homeless man picked it up. An officer said Walmart management agreed to review surveillance footage.
7:34 p.m. – A Walmart employee reported a male subject who had been warned to stay away from the business had returned. An officer cited the 30-year-old man for criminal trespass and he left the area.
8:01 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle parked outside the Forestry Office at the Fairgrounds. He said the man was just reading a book, but he agreed to move along.
8:17 p.m. – An officer advised he’d be out with a possibly intoxicated subject outside the hospital. He later said the 34-year-old woman was taken to her residence.
8:22 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman fighting in an address on South Ash. An officer said the subjects were playing cards and had their music turned up loud, but they agreed to keep the noise down.
8:26 p.m. – A caller reported two male subject peeking in windows at an address on South Sycamore. An officer spoke to the subjects, who said they were waiting for a ride and denied peeking in windows.
9:57 p.m. – A caller reported a juvenile female subject with a large pink backpack walking northbound on Highway 65 near Roma’s. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area, but there were several other female juveniles on the parking lot outside Buckets.
10:13 p.m. – A caller requested extra patrol on East College after he had a dispute with his brother. Officers were notified.
10:26 p.m. – A caller reported a suspicious vehicle had been parked in front of a residence on West Rush and the homeowner wasn’t present. An officer said the subject was waiting for the homeowner to return and was allowed to be present.
11:29 p.m. – A caller reported a tenant who had been evicted from an address on North Willow left the doors all open when he vacated. An officer walked through the apartment, but no one was present.
11:38 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been hanging around with a male subject, then he pushed her when she got in his pickup to get her phone. An officer spoke to both parties, neither of whom wanted to pursue charges against the other.
11:41 p.m. – A caller reported two female juveniles being combative toward each other at a residence on Speer Drive. An officer said neither of the girls’ parents wanted to pursued criminal charges, but they were going to talk to juvenile probation the following week.
