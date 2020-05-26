12:57 a.m. – A female subject called to report she hit a large box at Highway 65 and Walmart Drive and a screwdriver went through the tire of her vehicle. While her boyfriend was changing the tire, someone in a tan station wagon with blue and green lights on the trunk pulled up and started asking them questions, then left. She said she thought the subject in the vehicle, described as a white male subject in his 20s and wearing glasses and boots, put the box in the roadway. Officers didn’t locate the driver after checking the area.
4:39 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be checking an occupied vehicle outside T-Mobile. He later said the 33-year-old man had stopped to fill his vape pen before getting back on the road to visit his mother. He also declined a search of the vehicle.
11:48 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop filed a report for a stolen license plate from the driver.
12:59 p.m. – A woman called to report having trouble with neighbors on Summerhill Court. She said one of the neighbors spit on her the previous night. An officer said the neighbors said the original caller had been harassing them in the evenings. The officer spoke to both parties and they agreed to meet later to try to work out problems.
1:26 p.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go. Officers were notified.
1:54 p.m. – A caller reported a dog that was possibly injured in the culvert near Taco Bell. An officer said the dog didn’t appear to be hurt, but it growled and ran farther into the culvert when approached. Information left for Animal Control.
2:13 p.m. – A woman called to report a neighbor on North Industrial Park Road damaged her vehicle and threatened to kill her. An officer spoke to both parties and said they declined to pursue charges. They also agreed to leave each other alone.
3:07 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a male subject sitting at the intersection of Goblin Drive and Industrial Park Road. The caller said the subject had his head hanging down. An officer said the only person in the area was walking on Industrial, but appeared to be fine.
3:17 p.m. – A caller reported loud music coming from an apartment on South Sycamore. She said when she asked him to turn it down, he turned it up instead. An officer spoke to both parties about issues they were having with each other.
3:21 p.m. – An employee at Hibbett Sports reported a male subject shoplifted something small and left in a vehicle southbound on Highway 65. A formal complaint was filed.
3:53 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject riding on the side of a tractor on West Wilson and she only had the driver to hold on to. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area and was probably already outside the city limits.
4:24 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject yelling at people and creating a disturbance at Minnie Harris Park. An officer arrested the subject on a warrant for failure to appear in court on expired tags and failure to present insurance with bond set at $915. He was later released on a signature bond.
5:33 p.m. – A caller reported finding loaded syringes at an address on West Ridge. An officer properly disposed of the items.
5:42 p.m. – A male subject called to report a man staring at him while he was fishing in Crooked Creek. An officer said there were several subjects matching the given description, but all appeared to be OK.
6:52 p.m. – An officer on patrol was flagged down by a civilian requesting extra patrol in the area due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
7 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject trying to hide in the bushes near the tennis courts and watching a group of young girls. The caller said the subject was also talking to himself. An officer spoke to the man and advised him he might want to leave the area.
8:34 p.m. – A female subject called to report her mother was refusing to let her leave their residence on West Rogers with her son. An officer responded, but he arrested the 22-year-old caller for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, cash only for the first 12 hours. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
9:05 p.m. – A woman called to report a male subject followed her through Casey’s on Highway 65 North, then followed another woman after the caller left. An officer said the 31-year-old man agreed to leave the store and not return.
9:11 p.m. – A man called to report he arrived home on North Liberty to find a male subject sitting on the porch of the residence. When asked what he was doing, the subject fled in a vehicle. Officers were notified.
11:17 p.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on the Bypass from Kum & Go and flashing vehicle lights at other drivers. Officers were notified.
