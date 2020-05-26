12:30 a.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 40-year-old man for theft by receiving with bond set at $660. He was later released on a signature bond.
1:33 a.m. – A male subject called to report another driver rear-ended his vehicle on the Bypass, then continued northbound. An officer a few minutes later advised he was in pursuit of the vehicle on Highway 65 North. When the vehicle did finally stop, the driver fled on foot, but was eventually apprehended. The 24-year-old man was arrested for fleeing in a vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing on foot, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, disregard traffic control device, speeding 30 over, no driver’s license, no proof of insurance and DWI with bond set at $20,000. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
7:43 a.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 61-year-old man with dementia who left his residence the previous night. Officers were notified, but Boone County canceled the request after the man was located about 3 p.m.
11:14 a.m. – A woman called to report someone keyed her vehicle while it was parked overnight on West Rogers. Incident noted for insurance purposes.
11:32 a.m. – A man went to the HPD to turn in a license plate he found outside the Dollar General on West Rush.
12:13 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman holding up signs at Walmart Drive and Highway 65 were fighting. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
12:49 p.m. – A caller reported a man and woman performing lewd acts in a vehicle parked outside Walmart. An officer responded, but later said the call was unfounded.
1:43 p.m. – A female subject called to report a male subject leaving a residence on North Pine threatened her. An officer determined the incident had been a verbal dispute and the male subject hadn’t threatened to use the knife he had in his possession to harm anyone.
1:48 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman stating she was at the Spirit store on North Main when her former boyfriend showed up and was harassing her. An officer spoke to several subjects at the store, none of whom knew anything about a disturbance. The 911 dispatcher listed to the call again and said there had been a lot of background noise and the location might have been the House of Sprit in Lead Hill. The BCSO was also notified.
2:21 p.m. – A man called to report he found his son’s bicycle, which had been reported stolen about a year earlier, at a pawn shop. An officer advised the man he would have to wait until the store was open to talk to an employee because there was no serial number from the bicycle recorded on the previous complaint.
2:43 p.m. – A caller requested someone to set up traps in the area of Innsbrook Circle to catch a couple of foxes. Information passed on to Animal Control.
4:06 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on North 3rd Street, but an officer said everything was fine at the time when he arrived.
6:30 p.m. – Firefighters requested an officer help with a disoriented male subject at an address on North Olive. Assist completed.
9:27 p.m. – An officer advised he was trying to initiate a traffic stop on someone operating and ATV on Wolfe Avenue off the Bypass when the operator fled. After a brief pursuit, the officer arrested the 20-year-old male subject for fleeing in a vehicle, careless or prohibited driving, ran stop sign, improper passing, speeding 22 over an unauthorized use of ATV on highway. He was later released after posting $1,840 professional bond.
9:54 p.m. – A caller reported two drivers racing on North Industrial Park Road. An officer said the vehicles were gone when he checked the area.
10:24 p.m. – Marion County authorities requested officers watch for a vehicle reported stolen. Officers were notified.
10:32 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject walking in the middle of Lake Shore Drive. An officer spoke to the subject and advised him to stay off the roadway.
10:47 p.m. – Boone County authorities requested officers watch for a 39-year-old man who was last seen at an address in Bellefonte two days earlier. Officers were notified.
11:28 p.m. – A 911 dispatcher reported receiving a call from a woman at an address on North 3rd Street stating her husband had punched her in the face. Officers responded, but they said there would be no complaint filed due to lack of victim participation.
11:47 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on West Rogers. An officer said no one at the residence wanted to pursue any kind of charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.