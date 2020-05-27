12:51 a.m. – A woman called to report another woman growling and beating on the door of the caller’s residence on West Hill. An officer said EMS was called to evaluate the 69-year-old woman.
1:10 a.m. – A caller reported a loud party at an apartment on Club Circle. An officer said all was quiet when he checked the area.
4:18 a.m. – Carroll County authorities requested officers watch for a 55-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a vehicle in Green Forest. Officers were notified.
4:47 a.m. – A woman called to report a man went to the door of her apartment at The Links, beating on his chest and asking for an ambulance. An officer said the 47-year-old man was taken to NARMC by ambulance, bur he was also served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on DWI with bond set at $1,130 cash only.
7:46 a.m. – A woman called to report a window knocked out of her residence on Senior Parkway Drive. She said she didn’t know if it was weather related or if someone tampered with it. An officer said there was no sign of criminal activity, but extra patrol was issued nonetheless.
10:02 a.m. – Extra patrol was requested on West Central due to speeding drivers. Officers were notified.
10:04 a.m. – A male subject called to report he had given another male subject a ride to Express Liquor, but the subject said he wasn’t doing well. An officer spoke to the 26-year-old man, who said he was fine and was just heading back to Missouri.
10:53 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject wrapped in a blanket was walking in the middle of Main Street near Gage’s and drivers were having to swerve around him. An officer transported the subject to Western Grove.
11:01 a.m. – A female subject called to talk to an officer about a restraining order her uncle held against her nephew. She was advised to have her uncle call to talk to an officer.
11:17 a.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with firefighters at an address on Old Bellefonte Road. Assist completed.
11:32 a.m. – A male subject called to report an employee at Walmart was refusing to allow him to exchange diapers he bought that were the wrong size. An officer said the store agreed to the transaction.
12:57 p.m. – A caller reported a male subject sleeping in the alley behind Clark Office Supply and he had almost been hit by a passing motorist. An officer spoke to the subject, who said he was just reading and moved when vehicles approached.
2:05 p.m. – A landlord called to talk to an officer about evicting a male subject from a residence on North 3rd Street. An officer explained the proper eviction process.
2:05 p.m. – A female subject called to report she had been at Sonic when a dog jumped in her car and wouldn’t get out. She called back a little while later to report she had found the owner and was returning the dog.
2:33 p.m. – A caller reported two male subjects sleeping in a vehicle parked outside Casey’s on Highway 65 North. An officer said neither of the subjects was impaired and everything appeared to be fine at the time.
2:47 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to report she had been in an altercation with a male subject while she was trying to retrieve her personal property from an address on North Willow. Officers arrested a 36-year-old man for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710, but he was later released on a signature bond.
6:34 p.m. – A caller reported an intoxicated female subject outside an address on West Ridge. An officer said the subject was gone when he checked the area.
6:51 p.m. – A two-vehicle wreck with possible injuries was reported on the Bypass in front of Kum & Go.
8:46 p.m. – A woman called to report her niece had moved in with her on West College, but her estranged husband also showed up. She said she wasn’t sure if the man had been served with divorce papers at the time. An officer located the 37-year-old man on a traffic stop and advised him not to return to the residence. He also notified the caller that papers hadn’t been served yet.
9:45 p.m. – A caller reported subjects riding four-wheelers on Hester Drive. Officers checked Hester and side streets as well, but the subjects were gone.
9:57 p.m. – A caller reported a driver pulled onto the parking lot at Creekwood Apartments and had been sitting there for about 10 minutes. He thought the subjects might be smoking a controlled substance. An officer said the vehicle was gone when he checked the area.
11:14 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 38-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $4,987 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but Boone County advised they wouldn’t transport the subject due to his medical condition.
