12:06 a.m. – A man called to report another man threatened him at the caller’s residence on South Ash. An officer spoke to both parties and advised them to leave each other alone. About two hours later, the man called again stating he had been attacked by an unidentified male subject outside the residence. He said the subject fled on foot after the attack. Officers didn’t locate the suspect in the area, but a formal complaint was filed for battery.
7:06 a.m. – A caller reported three female juveniles were using electricity outside Nikki’s Hometown Pharmacy to charge their cell phones. When confronted, they left on foot eastbound on Bower. An officer spoke to the girls, who agreed to get permission before using someone else’s electricity in the future.
10 a.m. – A woman called to report a man against whom she held a protection order had showed up at her residence on North 3rd Street. An officer said the subject was gone when he arrived.
10:10 a.m. – A woman called to talk to an officer about child car safety seats. Information given.
12:15 p.m. – A caller reported a man riding a motorized wheelchair was northbound on the Bypass in front of Wood Motor Company. An officer spoke to the subject, who was fine, but he was advised to stay off the roadway.
12:33 p.m. – A caller reported witnessing a man hit a woman and throw her in a vehicle parked outside Wendy’s before leaving eastbound on Highway 43. Officers were notified.
1:33 p.m. – An officer out at an address on East Stephenson arrested a 28-year-old man on a warrant for failure to appear in court on driving on a suspended license. He was later released after posting $945 professional bond.
1:41 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported in front of Sonic on Main Street.
3:44 p.m. – A caller requested information on getting rid of a bat. Animal Control was notified.
4:04 p.m. – A caller reported reckless driver doing donuts on the Walmart parking lot. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
4:55 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass in front of Taco Bell.
6:41 p.m. – A caller reported a one-vehicle wreck at Highway 43 and Old Bergman Road. The caller said two subjects got out of the vehicle and were walking on Old Bergman Road. An officer spoke to the 30-year-old man and 27-year-old woman and advised them to have the vehicle towed by the next day or the HPD would have it towed.
6:46 p.m. – A female subject called to report receiving harassing calls and text messages from a male subject. A formal complaint was filed and extra patrol was issued for the caller’s residence.
7:18 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject driving back and forth on Cottonwood Road, where a male subject was walking and even stepped into traffic to kick the vehicle. An officer spoke to the male subject, who said he had been in a dispute with his girlfriend and she had been trying to get him back in the vehicle.
9:04 p.m. – A caller reported seeing flashlights in a vacant residence at Alma and Maple. An officer said it was a relative of the former owner having work done on the house.
9:28 p.m. – A possibly intoxicated driver was reported eastbound on Capps Road. An officer stopped the vehicle and arrested a male subject for DUI and minor in purchase of alcohol. He was later released after posting $980 professional bond.
9:40 p.m. – An officer on a traffic stop arrested a 27-year-old man for theft by receiving. He was later released after posting $1,000 professional bond and the stolen license plate on the vehicle was seized.
10:46 p.m. – A caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on East South Avenue. An officer said it had been verbal only and one subject was leaving.
10:56 p.m. – A caller reported some subjects with laser lights at the end of an apartment building on Highway 123. An officer said the subjects were gone when he checked the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.