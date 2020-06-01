12:41 a.m. – A woman called to report she and her boyfriend were fighting at an address on South Ash, then he choked her out and started spanking her child. Officers said the disturbance had actually been verbal only, but the 27-year-old man was served with a Boone County warrant for failure to comply with court orders on drinking in public and third-degree assault on a household member with bond set at $605. He was later released with a new court date.
2:43 a.m. – A caller reported a male subject who was possibly under the influence of a controlled substance was walking around outside Kum & Go talking to himself. An officer issued the 31-year-old man a warning for criminal trespass and he left southbound in a vehicle. The officer also transported a 44-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus to a location in Berryville.
6:02 a.m. – A caller reported a reckless driver in an 18-wheeler northbound on Highway 62 from Bellefonte. An officer followed the vehicle, but noted no violations.
7:34 a.m. – A 33-year-old woman went to the HPD to report a friend dropped her off with all her personal property at a gas station. Authorities were able to make contact with the other woman, who went to the HPD to pick up the complainant.
7:57 a.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on the Bypass near Cash Saver.
8:04 a.m. – A caller reported several aggressive dogs tried to attack his wife and son outside an address on Richard Street. An officer said the dogs were back behind a fence at the residence and a note was left for Animal Control to contact the owner.
8:09 a.m. – A caller reported two calves running loose on Speer Drive. An officer said the calves were gone when he checked the area.
9:42 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported northbound on Highway 65 passing Arby’s. Officers were notified.
10:01 a.m. – A caller reported a female subject was posting suicidal comments on Facebook. An officer spoke to the woman, who said she did post the comments, but she had no intention of harming herself and declined medical attention.
10:15 a.m. – A reckless driver was reported southbound on Highway 7 North. Officers were notified.
11:04 a.m. – A caller reported several batteries fell from the back of a truck at Highway 65 and Forward Drive. An officer said the roadway was clear when he checked the area.
12:21 p.m. – A juvenile services center in Jonesboro reported a male juvenile from the Harrison area who was being treated as a sex offender had gone AWOL from the facility. Officers were notified, but the center called back about an hour later to report the boy had returned.
12:42 p.m. – A male subject called to talk to an officer about concealed carry laws. Information given.
12:54 p.m. – An officer out at Probation and Parole arrested a 29-year-old man on a warrant for aggravated assault on a household member and third-degree domestic battery with no bond amount shown. He was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
1:44 p.m. – A two-vehicle, non-injury wreck was reported on Lake Shore Drive near T’s BBQ.
2:24 p.m. – A caller reported a female subject creating a disturbance at Internal Medicine on North Spring Street. An officer said the disturbance had been a misunderstanding, but the 28-year-old woman agreed to leave the area.
2:27 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested at House of Hope due to a male subject staying overnight without permission. Officers were notified.
2:59 p.m. – A 31-year-old man went to the HPD to turn himself in on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license with no bond amount shown. He was later released on a signature bond.
3:22 p.m. – A parking lot wreck was reported outside Walmart. Information noted.
4:26 p.m. – A woman reported finding a stray dog on West Stephenson. She said she would try to hold on to it until the owner was located. Information left for Animal Control.
5:44 p.m. – An officer on patrol advised he’d be out with a male subject at the Fairgrounds. He said the man had been warned numerous times about keeping his dogs on a leash while walking, but that he might go to the HPD to talk to a supervisor about the recurring incident.
6:01 p.m. – A caller requested an officer check on a possibly suicidal female subject at The Links. An officer spoke to the subject and said she was fine at the time.
6:08 p.m. – A woman went to the HPD to talk to an officer about an incident involving her husband that occurred the previous night. An officer explained the charges filed against her husband.
7:02 p.m. – Boone County authorities contacted the HPD for warrant confirmation on a 28-year-old man for probation violation with bond set at $7,280 cash only. The warrant was confirmed valid, but he was later released on a signature bond.
7:28 p.m. – A caller reported finding suspected methamphetamine inside Bypass Liquor. An officer seized the substance and filed a formal complaint.
8:41 p.m. – A woman called via 911 to talk to an officer about her son acting out after being caught in a lie. The officer explained her options.
9:12 p.m. – Extra patrol was requested on East Rogers due to threats. Officers were notified.
9:57 p.m. – A 49-year-old woman called to report someone stole property from her at the Family Budget Inn. An officer spoke to the woman, but was unable to get a straight answer due to her level of intoxication.
11:09 p.m. – A female subject called to report possible abuse of her grandfather at the hands of his caretakers. An officer spoke to the man, who said he was fine and had access to food and water. The caller was advised of a hotline number to call if she wanted to pursue further action.
